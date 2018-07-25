CQ Capras coach discusses plan for round 20 Intrust clash

RUGBY LEAGUE: Capras coach Kim Williams has shaken up the line-up for round 20 of the Intrust Super Cup against Wynnum Manly Seagulls, with a familiar name returning to the wing.

Junior Kirisome will return after a number of weeks away to the position in which he played for the majority of the season.

The move will see him covering the loss of Jerry Key, who will sit out due to a hyper-extension elbow injury from last week's match.

Luke George, who had replaced Kirisome on the wing, will be shifted to the bench to cover second row for the team.

"In Junior's absence, Luke has been excellent out there,” Williams said.

"He's scored about four or five tries in that period.

"Junior and Luke are fairly similar in that their strengths are their kick returns of their play after kick returns where they are big and strong and able to get us some quick play of the balls that we can build a set on the back of.

"Luke gives us versatility off the bench; he can cover centre wing, probably even full back... lock or second row and he's quite good at all those positions.”

Williams said despite the 24-14 loss to Burleigh Bears last week, the team had been playing well and could possibly give the Seagulls a run for their money this Saturday.

"At this stage, all (our) players are earning their position,” he said.

"It's a good chance for us to win this week against Wynnum, at this stage we've got the best 17 we can get on the paddock.

"If we can contain their forward pack, it will come down to a match up of the backs and we feel we're pretty well off in those positions.”

Seagulls currently sit above Capras in 12th place on the ladder, and a win and two-point advantage could see the Capras leap-frog over their opposition during the last four rounds.

"We don't have any fear going down there,” Williams said.

"(It's) a pretty important game for us and certainly one we'd love to win and one we feel we can win if we're playing our best.

"An 80-minute performance of our best footy, any team really struggles against us.

"But if we keep giving those little windows of opportunities... the teams in this competition are good enough to take them.”

Williams said the team was focusing on shorter, more game-focused training and was determined to deliver more consistent efforts across the whole 80 minutes.

"It's probably been an issue too many times, but certainly hasn't been every week,” he said.

"We've put together some good 80 minute performances.

"Slight changes in the starting pack and rotations may help us this week or may hurt us but we've got to try something a little bit different to get it right.”