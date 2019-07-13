CQ Capras eye strong start in local derby

RISING STAR: CQ Capras winger Elijah Anderson played with the Queensland under-20s in the State of Origin curtain-raiser.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Elijah Anderson has returned from Queensland under-20 duties to take his place in the CQ Capras line-up for tonight's game against the Mackay Cutters.

Anderson and fellow Central Queensland products Kobe Hetherington, Ethan Bullemor and Ben Condon were in the young Maroons side that played New South Wales in the curtain-raiser to Wednesday's State of Origin.

The Queenslanders relinquished the Darren Lockyer Shield after being beaten 36-10 at ANZ Stadium.

Anderson now turns his attention back to the Intrust Super Cup as he and his Capras teammates head to Gladstone for the local derby, which kicks off at 7pm at Marley Brown Oval.

The last-placed Capras are desperate for a win after registering 14 losses and a draw in their past 15 games.

Gladstone has been a happy hunting ground for them, with the team winning two of their past three games there.

Coach David Faiumu is confident the Capras can get the two points tonight but knows they will need to rectify the slow starts that have cost them dearly in their past two games.

'We've got to play pretty well to beat this team,” he said.

Jamie Hill has been in fantastic form for the CQ Capras. Allan Reinikka ROK090618acapras1

"They've got a great team across the park and we're going to have to have a lot of energy and enthusiasm right from the start.

"We need to jump out of the blocks. We have to be nice and physical, get in their face, pressure them, disrupt them and put them off their game.

"If we're any chance of doing well against Mackay, that's how we need to start.”

Faiumu said fullback Kainoa Gudgeon and centre BJ Aufaga-Toomaga, who has scored 88 points this season, had been consistently good.

He also praised the recent performances of lock Jamie Hill and prop Eddie Pettybourne, who had shone against some very tough opposition.

The CQ Capras 20s take on the Cutters in the Hastings Deering Colts fixture at 5pm.