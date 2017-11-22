CQ Capras legend does a deal with the Devils

CQ Capras' stalwart Guy Williams will join forces with the Norths Devils in Brisbane.

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras' stalwart Guy Williams has signed with the Norths Devils for the 2018 Intrust Super Cup season.

The 33-year-old announced in September that he would relocate from Rockhampton to Brisbane at year's end after his partner was accepted into the University of Queensland to study medicine.

He hinted then that Norths was the club he was leaning towards and he has now formalised the deal.

Williams said the opportunity to work with coach Rohan Smith was a major factor in his decision.

"I have some mates who have been associated with him in the past and they rate him really highly.

"I've spoken to him a few times and he's just been really impressive in the way he's setting up the pre-season and the season.

"Playing for another club in the ISC is something I'd never expected to do but I can say I'm excited about it.

"I'm going to a new club with a new coach and new players. It will be a new environment and maybe a bit of a rejuvenator for me so I'm looking forward to it.”

Williams is the CQ Capras most capped player, turning out for 216 games for the club in the ISC (formerly the Q-Cup) in a decorated career that started in 2002.

He admitted it felt a little strange not to be at the club's pre-season when it kicked off a fortnight ago.

A teacher at St Brendan's College, Williams has been training solo or with the school's talented recruits as he prepares to join Norths for a few weeks before the Christmas break.

The hard-working, highly regarded back rower said he was not getting ahead of himself when it came to next season.

"I need to earn a place in their Intrust Super Cup team. I'm not young but I still feel fit and strong and I'm still keen to play footy.

"I know it will be a challenge but it's one I'm looking forward to.

"Hopefully I get a spot in the team for the trials and I can push for a start in Round 1.”

Williams said while there were still some loose ends to tie up, he had secured work at Wavell State High School.

"I will certainly miss the Capras, Rockhampton and the people, and St Brendan's College but I'm really excited about the move,” he said.