CQ Capras legend hopes to play on in Brisbane

Capras legend Guy Williams has announced he will move on from the club. Warren Lynam

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras most capped player, Guy Williams, is leaving the club.

The highly respected back rower played 216 games for the Capras in the Intrust Super Cup (formerly the C-Qup) in a decorated career that started back in 2002.

Guy will move to the state's capital at year's end with his girlfriend set to study medicine at the University of Queensland.

But that will not spell the end of the 33-year-old's ISC career.

Williams is the 10th most capped player in the history of the country's second-tier competition and is hoping to add to that by aligning with a Brisbane-based club.

"I've been talking to a couple of clubs down there and I'm yet to decide where I will play,” he said, hinting that the Norths Devils were currently the frontrunners to secure his signature.

"I was probably a little bit hesitant about playing again. I'm not young and I wasn't too sure if another club would want a 34-year-old back rower but they've been really receptive to the idea.

"They feel that I can bring some experience and still have something to offer.”

Guy conceded it would be tough to cut ties with the Capras after such a long-running affiliation.

Among his fondest memories were playing alongside his brothers Dallas and Brent, as well as the opportunity to travel to places such as PNG.

But he maintains that the people he met along the way was the thing he would treasure most.

Williams played his first game for the then CQ Comets in 2002 against a Norths Devils side that included Billy Slater and Cameron Smith.

He played what was his last against the Ipswich Jets at Gatton's Cahill Park on August 26.

Capras coach Kim Williams paid tribute to the club's long-serving servant for his contribution both on and off the field.

"The legacy he leaves here is as a club legend,” he said.

"I personally can't thank him enough for what he's contributed in my time here but it was going on long before I was here.

"He deservedly was awarded the Spirit of the Capras Award this year which is a recognition of what you do within the community as well as your contribution on the field.

"I think Guy could have got that in any number of years that he's been here.

"It will be very hard to replace a guy such as Guy in our club.”

Kim yesterday announced the signing of half/five eighth Blake Goodman, who debuted this year for the Wests Tigers in the NSW Intrust Super Premiership.

"Blake comes with a strong background. He's worked his way through the grades, through Ron Massey Cup into the NSW Intrust Super Premiership.

"I see him as an up-and-coming player who has gained some experience but I think still got a way to go to reach his potential.”