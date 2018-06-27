CQ Capras roll out game strategy to avoid wooden spoon

RUGBY LEAGUE: This weekend could be just the thing to lift the spirits of the Capras after last weekend's loss.

Or it will land them at the bottom of the ladder.

Capras: Capras coach Kim Williams says the coming game against Mackay will be intense as both teams seek to gain two valuable points a win would give them.

Going up against the Mackay Cutters on home turf, Central Queensland Capras' coach, Kim Williams, said the team is knuckling down at training and taking the game very seriously.

"Both teams have come in expecting to win and will be putting everything on the line,” he said.

Captain Jack Madden has a 90 per cent chance of playing this weekend after a season plagued with injury and Billy Gilbert will also be pulled off the bench and returned to the field.

"He was keen to play in the previous game before the week off,” Williams said.

"He goes like a bull at a gate and wants to do everything a t his pace but we need to hold him back at times.

"He's 100 per cent ready to go and I thought I'd bring him off the bench.

"Just for his first game back I'll bring him off bench last in first half and giving us a bit of impact there with his running game.”

Williams said the bench will be different this game with a hooker and a utility on it.

"It's just until we can get 80 minutes out of a hooker,” he said.

"I don't expect Aaron or Billy or Darcy Davie to be the 80 minutes just yet.

"Billy is most likely over the next few weeks.

"He was our number one hooker because he got the injury.”

Williams applauded his forward players for doing a "good job” and said a number of them were delivering big minutes.

"I'll work that inner change to suit the team this week,” he said.

Maipele Morseau, who has previously proven his stripes on the wing has been given a "roaming role” this weekend.

"He can come in or be out the back and look for some inside options when the ball isn't coming out to his edge and that's worked quite well,” Williams said.

"He defends out there when he's playing in the halves anyway so it's not a big move wither way.

"He's probably been our best attacking player over the last five or six weeks in particular so he'll hold his place in the team.

"Will be bringing him in in those moments when the opposition's tired... maybe bringing him and Billy on at the same time could bring some tempo.”

After a disappointing 79th call last weekend against Easts Tigers that cost the Capras two points and a potential win, Williams said the team is using the mentality "it's us against everyone else”.

"We'll use that to our favour,” he said.

"Some things have worked against us, some we've created but some things out of our control and we look back of them a bit bitterly.

"We've using that in a positive way. We've put in on the boys to wok out what we've playing for ... and how we approach it.

"We've got some things in the house now that we're striving for over the last eight weeks which need to start this week.”