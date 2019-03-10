Menu
Capras captain Jack Madden scored a double in his team's impressive Round 1 win over the Souths Logan Magpies.
Rugby League

CQ Capras season off to a winning start

Pam McKay
by
10th Mar 2019 6:53 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Skipper Jack Madden and winger Kainoa Gudgeon both scored a double as the CQ Capras opened their Intrust Super Cup season in commanding fashion today.

The Capras ran in six tries to three in their 36-14 win over Souths Logan Magpies at Davies Park.

Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga was on target with the boot, kicking five of six conversions and landing a penalty goal in the 75th minute.

Aaron Teroi scored the Capras first points of the 2019 season in the 11th minute of the game.

Fullback Matt Wright then crossed in the 23rd minute to give the Capras a 12-nil lead before the Magpies hit back to make it 12-4.

The score remained unchanged at half-time but the Capras put on four more tries, courtesy of Madden and Gudgeon, to register an impressive victory.

The Capras will look to repeat the result when they take on Wynnum Manly on Saturday at Browne Park.

