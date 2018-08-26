CQ Capras send coach out with memorable win over PNG

The CQ Capras ended their season and farewelled outgoing coach Kim Williams with a 38-22 win over the PNG Hunters at Browne Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras have saved their best for last, scoring a sensational win over the PNG Hunters to send departing coach Kim Williams out on a high.

There were jubilant scenes as the home side ran out 38-22 winners over the reigning premiers in front of one of the biggest crowds seen at Browne Park this year.

Players, coaching staff and supporters embraced an emotional Williams, who is heading to the West Wales Raiders after three seasons as head coach of the Capras.

"That was the best moment in my three years here,” Williams declared.

"I'm really pleased with that. The boys found an effort - not just for me, for each other - so really proud that we could go out on that note.

"I'm pretty emotional. I didn't think I'd be this emotional but I'm glad I am.

"It means a lot to me for the boys to get that, it shows that we mean a little bit to each other and we got the job done for each other today.

"Over the moon's probably the best phrase, I reckon.”

The 13th placed Capras had nothing to lose but plenty to prove, determined to make a statement in their last game of the season.

Winger Maipele Morseau had the crowd on its feet just two minutes into the contest when he crossed for the Capras first try.

PNG were on the board eight minutes later but from there the Capras took control, blitzing their opposition with four perfectly executed tries.

Winger Chanel Seigafo scored twice in the space of seven minutes, while second rower Bill Cullen and skipper Jack Madden both crossed to have the home side leading 28-4.

PNG scored against the run of play with just 20 seconds left on the clock to go into the sheds trailing by 18 points.

Capras coach Kim Williams: "The boys found an effort - not just for me, for each other - so really proud that we could go out on that note.” Chris Ison ROK210618ccapras1

The visitors breathed life back into the contest when they scored first in the second half to reduce the Capras lead to 12.

Cullen went in for his second try to have the Capras on the front foot again but the Hunters stayed in touch with their fourth try in the 58th minute.

But the Capras muscled up in defence to deny their opponents any more points and sealed the win with two late penalties converted by centre Connor Broadhurst, who finished the game with 14 points.

Williams said it was "heart in the mouth” stuff and it was only in the last three minutes that he was sure of the win.

"They're a team that more often than not is putting 20 or 30 points on opposition teams so to keep them under 20 is a massive effort in a game right at the end of the year where seemingly we don't have a lot to play for.

"It was really good to stick to a game plan and see it come off, and with the boys to do it with such energy and enthusiasm in the last game of the year.”

Williams summed up his time at the Capras as "extremely enjoyable” and said it was hard to leave given he had loved it so much.

"I'm definitely going to miss it,” he said.

"I don't really have regrets in life but it's certainly emotional and I'm feeling pretty sad about it but it's part of life.

"It's a little bit tougher tonight than I thought it would be but I'll go into the shed and enjoy the last time I get to sing the (team) song... and the next 24 to 36 hours will be pretty enjoyable as well.”