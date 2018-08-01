CQ Capras star to miss three weeks

Bill Cullen will play just one more game for the CQ Capras this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras' hard-working forward Bill Cullen will miss the next three games after taking an early guilty plea on a grade two dangerous throw charge.

It resulted from a tackle nine minutes into the game against Wynnum Manly on Saturday.

Coach Kim Williams said he got a bit of a surprise on Monday morning when the judiciary charges came out, given Cullen wasn't placed on report at the time of the incident.

The club had considered fighting to have the charge downgraded, but if it had lost, Cullen would have been ruled out for four weeks, ending his season.

He will now be back for the Capras' final game against the PNG Hunters at Browne Park on August 25.

The news does not get much better for the team, with Dave Taylor also in doubt for this weekend's game against the fourth-placed Northern Pride in Cairns.

He will be given until Friday to prove his fitness after re-aggravating a calf injury that kept him out for a game last month.

Williams said Taylor was only 50/50 at the moment but is hoping he will line up in the forward pack that will be without Cullen and the injured Dave Cowhan.

Yeppoon's Wade Carra will make his Capras debut this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

In more positive news, Yeppoon Seagulls' frontrower Wade Carra is set to make his Capras debut on Saturday.

Williams said he was excited to see Carra step up to the Intrust Super Cup.

"He's one of the few train and trial guys who has stuck it out and this is the reward,” he said.

"It's hard work and perseverance and patience that will eventually get you a start and Wade's done that.

"He's a player who just rips in. He plays well above his weight but he'll surprise a few guys at the weekend.”

Williams said the Capras would be looking to replicate their Round 7 victory over the Pride this weekend.

"I think it might be another really defence-focused, low-scoring affair and one we're looking forward to.

"We'd love to get another win over them.

"It's always tough up there in Cairns but they're at a different ground, not their usual home ground, so hopefully that takes a bit of the home ground advantage away from them.”

CAPRAS SQUAD

1. Zeik Foster 2. Junior Kirisome 3. Connor Broadhurst 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Chanel Seigafo 6. Blake Goodman 7. Jack Madden (c) 8. Oliver Percy 9. Billy Gilbert 10. Brad Lupi 11. Jerry Key 12. Dave Taylor 13. Jamie Hill 14. Maipele Morseau 15. Luke George 16. Wade Carra 17. Aaron Flanagan 18. Tyson White