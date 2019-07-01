CQ car dealer's big win coincides with luxurious donation

PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Russell Hughes of Beef Australia, Grant Cassidy of Beef Australia, Ian Weigh of Ian Weigh Toyota, Sean Hanley of Toyota Australia, Richard Brosnan of Beef Australia and Helen Vass of Ian Weigh Toyota at the handover of a Toyota Prado to Beef Australia

PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Russell Hughes of Beef Australia, Grant Cassidy of Beef Australia, Ian Weigh of Ian Weigh Toyota, Sean Hanley of Toyota Australia, Richard Brosnan of Beef Australia and Helen Vass of Ian Weigh Toyota at the handover of a Toyota Prado to Beef Australia Jann Houley

THERE was a hive of activity last week when Rockhampton car dealer, Ian Weigh Toyota was given a prestigious honour to recognise its great contribution to the industry.

On Friday, chief executive officer of Toyota Motor Corporation Australia joined other dignitaries to present Mr Weigh with the dealer's 18th Presidents Award.

Mr Weigh was proud of the hard-working and engaged staff who helped set the dealer apart from their competitors.

"This honour means an enormous amount, we're second behind one other dealer in Australia out of 280 dealers,” he said.

"It's down to the longevity of staff, the great product we have, and the great customer base we have in Central Queensland that's helped us get there.”

Simultaneously, this event saw the dealer cement its important partnership with Beef Australia, and donated a vehicle to the organisation.

The dealer gave Beef Australia GXL Prado to service the community and beef industry.

Mr Weigh expressed the significance to acknowledge the organisation.

"It's highly important Rockhampton and the business community get behind the event and make sure it never leaves for the future of both the beef industry and for the town.”

"There's been occasions over the years where other centres have tried to convince the board to take Beef Australia expo to other centres,” he said.

"We (the Toyota brand) are synonymous with country people, and it's a small token of our appreciation of their support for the product.”

Moving forward, the dealer was excited for the improvements which have been made to the premises.

"We've just renovated the Lexus facility, and new customer service facilities are going in ,” he said.