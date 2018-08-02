CQ case leads high profile lawyers to ask big questions

Tony Mokbel arrives at the Supreme Court in Melbourne, Tuesday, July 3, 2012. Mokbel is expected to be sentenced for drug traffiking today. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING

Tony Mokbel arrives at the Supreme Court in Melbourne, Tuesday, July 3, 2012. Mokbel is expected to be sentenced for drug traffiking today. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING JULIAN SMITH

HIGH profile criminal lawyers were shocked a man being kept in a Queensland prison for an extra two years due than needed due to delays in obtaining evidence.

One of those lawyers represented Tony Mokbel, Carl Williams and Julian Assange; while the other is a former president of the Queensland Law Society and heads up one of the biggest criminal law firms in the state.

Their comments come after Troy Allan Donovan, 41, was sentenced on Monday for assault occasioning bodily harm which was laid after his defacto, Bernandine Frances Clement, was found deceased at a campsite in central west Queensland on April 19, 2016.

Mr Donovan had originally charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm or transmit a serious disease.

Those charges were upgraded to manslaughter at a committal hearing on September 11, 2017.

The manslaughter charge was dismissed on Monday after prosecution received Ms Clement's medical records from Western Australia - more than two years after her death.

Mr Donovan had spent 842 days in custody for which he should have only served 90-120 days for the original charges which carry a range of 12-18 months in Queensland, and due to his lack of criminal history, would have been ordered to serve one third before being released on parole.

READ FULL STORY HERE: Travesty of justice as man spends two years extra in prison

Brisbane-based criminal lawyer for 37 years and director of Potts lawyers, Bill Potts, told The Morning Bulletin there were significant questions raised in this case which needed to be answered and addressed to ensure what happened to Mr Donovan doesn't happen to another person in the future.

Lawyer Bill Potts

"This is a massive injustice,” he said.

"I'm not suggesting any of the lawyers involved failed in their obligations, but if we don't learn the lessons this case teaches us, it's going to happen again.”

Rob Stary of Stary Norton Halphen in Melbourne, who represented Tony Mokbel, said one third of Victorian prisoners were people being held on remand and many of them would serve more time than what they will get as a sentence.

Lawyer Rob Stary leaves court in Melbourne JULIAN SMITH

"This is a western world phenomenon,” he told The Morning Bulletin.

"This is where we are headed.”

The latest figures for Queensland are not too dissimilar with 8900 people in jail and 2590 are being held on remand only. There are 112 serving time for manslaughter and 436 for murder.

Mr Stary said if Mr Donovan had been charged in Victoria with assault and there was the prospect of the manslaughter charge on the basis of his involvement, and have no where to live in the state and be deemed a flight risk, he likely wouldn't have been granted bail.

He said he was alarmed by Mr Donovan's case due to his minimal criminal history.

"We've affectively abandoned the presumption of innocence,” Mr Stary said.

"We are more likely to entrench a person in the criminal system by doing this (keeping them on remand too long).”

The first question, Mr Potts said, is why the prosecution didn't obtain, at the first possible opportunity, Ms Clement's medical records with a subpoena being an avenue legal teams could have gone down to get them much faster than they did.

"Another question is: what basis did the prosecution claim there was admissible evidence that the defendant's actions caused her death?” he said.

Mr Potts also questioned why the defence lawyers did not apply for bail at any time.

Deputy Public Defender Robert East told the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Monday, when Chief Justice Catherine Holme asked the question, Mr Donovan didn't want to apply for bail as he had no family in Queensland and therefore, had no where to go.

However, Mr Potts said Mr Donovan could have been granted bail to Western Australia, where he had lived prior to taking the cross country trip with Ms Clements.

"It happens every day of the week,” he said.

Mr Potts explained that Queensland legislation allows a person to be release on bail if they have 'ties to the community' and that community is not specified to Queensland alone.

He said legislation in Queensland needed to be amended so that magistrates and judges have power to penalise prosecutors for delays in cases, including threatening to dismiss charges if evidence is not made available by a certain date.

Mr Stary said disclosure of evidence in Victoria was a big issue and his firm finds prosecutors "drip feed” evidence to them in major cases, such as homicide and terrorism.

"No one will bring the prosecuting agencies to account,” he said.

"They have a free reign.”

The Morning Bulletin contacted the Queensland Law Society, the Queensland Department of Public Prosecutions and Legal Aid (the defending agency in Mr Donovan's case) for comment, but all declined.