CQ cashes in on Adani’s new multimillion-dollar contract

Senior Commercial Manager for Adani Glenn Hunt (left) and Regional Manager for Decmil Jarrod McHugh, today announced a $40+ million partnership with Adani and Decmil to construct rail camps.

Senior Commercial Manager for Adani Glenn Hunt (left) and Regional Manager for Decmil Jarrod McHugh, today announced a $40+ million partnership with Adani and Decmil to construct rail camps.

ADANI’S Rockhampton business centre is set to become a bustling hive of activity after the mining giant signed another multimillion-dollar contract with Australian contractor Decmil for the Carmichael Mine and Rail Project.

Adani regarded Decmil as the best option to deliver $40 million contract to design and construct temporary accommodation camps for workers on the project’s rail network, given their four decades history providing full cycle construction and engineering project delivery.

Decmil will join Martinus Rail who signed a $100 million rail contract last month with Adani, in co-ordinating their rail related activities out of the newly opened Rockhampton office, providing new local employment opportunities towards the 750 jobs promised by Adani for this region.

SPREADING WINGS: Resources Minister Matt Canavan, Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the opening of Adani's new Rockhampton office.

Decmil will design and build three 400-bed temporary accommodation camps along the Carmichael Rail Network corridor.

Adani Mining Chief Executive Lucas Dow said this new contract meant more jobs and economic activity for Rockhampton and regional Queensland.

“This announcement brings the total value of contracts awarded for the Carmichael Project to date to more than $500 million,” Mr Dow said.

“The operations of the rail camps will be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works are coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply is from Townsville, telecommunications is from Mackay, and many other regional businesses across regional Queensland are also getting involved.

“Our rail construction crews will live in these camps while they build our 200km-long railway line that will link the Carmichael mine with the existing rail network,” Mr Dow said.

“The camps will be designed to maximise our teams’ wellbeing with airconditioned rooms, dining messes, gyms and recreation areas.”

MAP: Adani's Carmichael coal mine project will require a 200km rail line to link it with the existing rail network to export coal from Abbott Point.

Mr Dow said the camps would comply with the high standards of environmental regulation that were set for Adani’s project.

Decmil was also awarded a $1.4 million Early Contractor Services (ECS) contract to scope the bulk earthworks required along the primary freight rail alignment.

Should the ECS be successfully completed, it was anticipated that Decmil would enter into a contract for the construction works.

Mr Dow said people and businesses interested in working on the Carmichael Project can register their interest online.

“We strongly encourage jobseekers and suppliers from Rockhampton and other areas of regional Queensland to register their details via Adani’s website,” Mr Dow said.

“Through our employment and supplier portals people can also see Adani’s, and our contractors’, jobs and work packages being advertised as we progress with delivery of the Carmichael Project.

“We are getting on with the job of delivering our mine and rail project for the benefit of all Queenslanders and in particular people in regional Queensland.”

BUSINESS CENTRE: View of the Adani Australia's Rockhampton office, which officially opened on October 19.

Mr Dow predicted that Adani Australia would have invested close to $1 billion towards the Carmichael Mine and Rail project by Christmas.

This latest news comes on top of Adani’s official opening of their 65MW Rugby Run solar farm near Moranbah last month.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said council was thrilled to welcome Adani’s announcement on Decmil’s contract with the Carmichael Mine Rail project.

“It is another milestone forward for Adani and a real coup for the Rockhampton region,” Cr Strelow said.

“Adani’s decision to base Decmil in Rockhampton once again reinforces their strong commitment to jobs for our local community.

“We look forward to welcoming the company here and we wish them well on the project.”

Jobseekers and suppliers should register their details via Adani’s website here.

Read more about Decmil here.