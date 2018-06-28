CQ cattle prices still holding strong in dry conditions

Landmark agent Trent McKinlay with a top price bull sold to Bill Speed, Brig-O-Doon Pastoral Company, Taroom for $20,000 in November 2017.

Landmark agent Trent McKinlay with a top price bull sold to Bill Speed, Brig-O-Doon Pastoral Company, Taroom for $20,000 in November 2017. Contributed

CATTLE sales are still holding strong despite dry conditions around Central and Western Queensland, agents say.

Landmark Livestock and Property Agent based in Rockhampton, Trent McKinlay, is looking forward to today's weekly cattle sale at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (Gracemere Saleyards).

In total, 2 659 cattle have been registered for sale with 1,000 from Landmark.

Mr McKinlay said this was an average amount with the last few sales seeing between 2,000 and 3,000 head of cattle.

The number just depended on the weather, he said.

"With the drier weather, the cattle sales will keep coming,” Mr McKinlay said.

This time of year farmers are pulling weaners out and taking calves off.

"It's been a continual flow of cattle,” Mr McKinlay said.

A bulk of the cattle have been coming from Nebo, Mackay and Dingo.

Mr McKinlay said there has has also been some good lines coming in from Rocky and Marlborough, down to Miriam Vale and Calliope.

Some rain has fallen out in the central area with an inch around Taroom and Rolleston.

"So that has definitely lifted them up,” he said.

"Here locally it is getting a bit desperate but hopefully there is more on the horizon.”

In terms of cattle prices, the livestock agent said cattle prices are "still holding reasonably well considering the dry at the moment”.

Mr McKinlay said it's not just locally but " a lot of the eastern side of Australia is pretty dry”.

"Better quality weaner steers are still making are $2.20-$2.80 per kilo and good little heifers are making $2.20,” he said.

"The lesser quality are struggling a bit more.

"At this stage I think it (the price) will hold.”

There has still been a good amount of buyers each week compared to sellers.

Most are looking to replace their bullocks with good weaner cattle.

And the cattle are also still in good condition as well, Mr McKinlay said.

Fingers are crossed some more rain will far in the area next week, he said.

"It's a bit up in the air what will happen in the next few months,” he said.

"There is talk of rain in the next week, it will be interesting to see if it is widespread.”

Mr McKinlay has been involved with Landmark for 13 years now, taking up the job after he left school.

Despite the recent dry conditions, he said it wasn't as bad as it was three or four years ago when the live export ban was on and the Australian dollar was high.

"That was the toughest I had seen,” he said.

The return of live export opportunities has really changed the dynamics of the cattle sales.

Cattle in the northern parts of Queensland and Northern Territory are now being put on boats from Darwin and Townsville.

The return of live exports gives those cattle a different market to go to.

"They don't have to come down south to our cattle sales, it takes the pressure off us,” Mr McKinlay said.

"There is plenty of market around for the good Australian livestock, everything is still going well.”