CQ cattle sale draws big line

SALE EVENT: Tourist Margaret Lynam keeps and eye on the action at the the CQLX saleyards yesterday, and inset, some of the stock on offer.

MARGARET Lynam likes to see where her steaks come from.

That's why the tourist put a visit to the Gracemere Saleyards on her bucket list.

The Wollonging resident, who last visited the saleyards in 2001, said a lot has changed since then.

"We (Margaret and her partner) love the country but we're from the city so it's interesting to see how it's all worked out so the saleyards were on our to-do list,” she said.

"I'm enjoying watching what they're doing.”

For Ms Lynam, Rockhampton is the furthest north she will travel on this trip, before heading back to Harvey Bay today.

"We've had a week up here and it's been good fun, but now we're heading back,” she said.

"We don't get the opportunity to see things like this being city people and we like to see where our steaks come from.”

Ms Lynam and her partner picked a good sale to attend with one of the biggest lines of cattle yet seen at CQLX on offer yesterday.

A line of more than 700 weaners were up for sale at the yards, offered by a couple from a property near Rossmoya.

The weaners were sold through TopX Gracemere, with the sale at the CQLX complex being a strategic one due to it's central location between southern and northern markets.

The record set by the 700-plus line is the second for the selling complex in a week after it achieved a record price last week when a weaner steer sold for 676.2c//kg ahead of a possible future in the show ring.

For the full sale report read next Friday's edition of the Rural Weekly.