CQ ‘celebs’ reveal their New Year’s resolutions
CENTRAL Queensland’s community figures have revealed their top New Year’s resolutions to kick start a new decade.
From our politicans to businessmen and councillors, they’vall shown they want to reach achievable goals in 2020.
• Member for Keppel - Brittany Lauga:
1. See the drug detox or rehabilitation centre started in 2020;
2. Win the election in October;
3. Lose a bit more weight, “I had lost 11kg in the past year”;
4. See power and water infrastructure project started on Great Keppel Island;
5. See the Iwasaki Foundation submit their EIS
6. Be happy!
- Councillor Neil Fisher:
1. Personally, I plan to manage my time much better. A hard call for a workaholic but I will try.
2. Council wise there is a few, the top of my list is I want to work the with the council’s waste and recycling team to reach our goal to make Rockhampton a recycling hub.
3. Environmentally I want to grow and plant more trees, something we should all do.
4. Health wise is simple - smash Cancer!
• Dominic Doblo:
1. Hope to stay fit and healthy;
2. Take Doblo’s Farmers Market to the next level;
3. Be involved in next year’s council election.
• Great Western Hotel’s Denis Cox:
After many failed New Year’s resolutions, I’ve decided not to even try this year.
Not only did Central Queensland’s celebs reveal all, but so did our readers.
- Cindi Cocks: “Put smiles on dials”.
- Janelle Tull: “Lose weight and get rich”.
- Angie Winter: “Never give up”.
- Jenny Clark: “Not too lose weight or get fitter, you never know reverse psychology might just work.”
- Chris Sinclair: “Vote council out. Vote for a Mayor and councillors who put rate payers first.”