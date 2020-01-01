CQ ‘celebs’ reveal their New Year’s resolutions

CENTRAL Queensland’s community figures have revealed their top New Year’s resolutions to kick start a new decade.

From our politicans to businessmen and councillors, they’vall shown they want to reach achievable goals in 2020.

• Member for Keppel - Brittany Lauga:

1. See the drug detox or rehabilitation centre started in 2020;

2. Win the election in October;

3. Lose a bit more weight, “I had lost 11kg in the past year”;

4. See power and water infrastructure project started on Great Keppel Island;

5. See the Iwasaki Foundation submit their EIS

6. Be happy!

Councillor Neil Fisher:

Cr Neil Fisher in Eddie Hudson room.

1. Personally, I plan to manage my time much better. A hard call for a workaholic but I will try.

2. Council wise there is a few, the top of my list is I want to work the with the council’s waste and recycling team to reach our goal to make Rockhampton a recycling hub.

3. Environmentally I want to grow and plant more trees, something we should all do.

4. Health wise is simple - smash Cancer!

• Dominic Doblo:

Dominic Doblo amongst mangoes at his farmers market in North Rockhampton.

1. Hope to stay fit and healthy;

2. Take Doblo’s Farmers Market to the next level;

3. Be involved in next year’s council election.

• Great Western Hotel’s Denis Cox:

Harry Sealy with Great Western Hotels General Manager and part-owner Denis Cox.

After many failed New Year’s resolutions, I’ve decided not to even try this year.

Not only did Central Queensland’s celebs reveal all, but so did our readers.