Subscribe Today's Paper
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
News

CQ ‘celebs’ reveal their New Year’s resolutions

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
1st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
CENTRAL Queensland’s community figures have revealed their top New Year’s resolutions to kick start a new decade.

From our politicans to businessmen and councillors, they’vall shown they want to reach achievable goals in 2020.

• Member for Keppel - Brittany Lauga:

1. See the drug detox or rehabilitation centre started in 2020;

2. Win the election in October;

3. Lose a bit more weight, “I had lost 11kg in the past year”;

4. See power and water infrastructure project started on Great Keppel Island;

5. See the Iwasaki Foundation submit their EIS

6. Be happy!

  • Councillor Neil Fisher:
Cr Neil Fisher in Eddie Hudson room.
1. Personally, I plan to manage my time much better. A hard call for a workaholic but I will try.

2. Council wise there is a few, the top of my list is I want to work the with the council’s waste and recycling team to reach our goal to make Rockhampton a recycling hub.

3. Environmentally I want to grow and plant more trees, something we should all do.

4. Health wise is simple - smash Cancer!

• Dominic Doblo:

Dominic Doblo amongst mangoes at his farmers market in North Rockhampton.
1. Hope to stay fit and healthy;

2. Take Doblo’s Farmers Market to the next level;

3. Be involved in next year’s council election.

• Great Western Hotel’s Denis Cox:

Harry Sealy with Great Western Hotels General Manager and part-owner Denis Cox.
After many failed New Year’s resolutions, I’ve decided not to even try this year.

Not only did Central Queensland’s celebs reveal all, but so did our readers.

  • Cindi Cocks: “Put smiles on dials”.
  • Janelle Tull: “Lose weight and get rich”.
  • Angie Winter: “Never give up”.
  • Jenny Clark: “Not too lose weight or get fitter, you never know reverse psychology might just work.”
  • Chris Sinclair: “Vote council out. Vote for a Mayor and councillors who put rate payers first.”
cr neil fisher denis cox dominic doblo keppel mp brittany lauga new year's resolutions
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

        Major win as Qld fireys get compo deal

        Fire emergency: 'It's eerie, like the world has a filter on'

        Dire beach warning: 'No one should be swimming there'

        CQ man moves to NZ to find work after 100 job rejections

