CQ Centurions find going tough in Townsville

CONSISTENT: Todd Harmsworth was one of the CQ Centurions best with the bat..

CRICKET: It was a tough trip north for the CQ Centurions, who suffered two heavy losses in the final rounds of the North Queensland Championships at the weekend.

After winning their first two games against Mackay a fortnight ago, the Centurions headed to Townsville looking to replicate that strong form.

But they failed to fire with either bat or ball, going down to North Queensland on Saturday and Far North Queensland on Sunday.

Coach Jason Wells said it was disappointing.

“We were quite confident going into the weekend that we had a side that was capable of winning the championship,” he said.

“We learnt some very valuable lessons about needing to do the basics in cricket better than the opposition and we didn’t do that in either match.

“We didn’t have enough discipline when we bowled... and we couldn’t get any momentum with the bat at all.”

The Centurions lost the toss and were sent in to bat on a “tacky wicket” against NQ on Saturday.

They were in trouble early, 3-1 in the second over, but recovered and managed to bat through to finally be dismissed for 138 in the 50th over.

Todd Harmsworth top scored with 30, George Stacey made 29 and David Heymer 23.

In reply, NQ rattled up a huge score of 9/276 from their 50 overs.

The Centurions were still a chance at the title after FNQ, who were also unbeaten going into the weekend, lost to Mackay in their corresponding fixture.

But their chances were short-lived when FNQ came out all guns blazing on Sunday.

They took to the Centurions attack, opener Justin Reid scoring 127 as his team blasted 8/295 from their 50 overs.

In reply, the Centurions were all out for 156 in the 37th over, with opener Lachlan Hartley making 41, Heymer 31 and Harmsworth 27.

Wells said the team struggled to build any partnerships and the run rate pressure proved too much.

He said Harmsworth and Heymer were the pick of the batters, while Logan Whitfield, Sam Lowry and Joe McGahan bowled most consistently across the weekend.