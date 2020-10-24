CQ Centurions keen for cracking start to NQ Champs

Sam Lowry will captain a strong CQ Centurions open team in the opening round of the North Queensland Championships in Rockhampton this weekend.

AUSTRALIAN Country rep Sam Lowry will lead the CQ Centurions open team into the opening round of the North Queensland Championships this weekend.

They will take on Mackay in a 50-over game on Saturday and a T20 match on Sunday at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Coach Jason Wells believes he has the line-up to claim the title this year.

“We’re very happy, we’ve got quite a strong side,” he said.

“We’ve got a number of guys who have been involved in this system for the better part of five or six years.

“If we play to our potential and work together as a team, I feel that we’re a really good chance of winning the whole thing.

Experienced all-rounder Joe McGahan will have a big role to play for the CQ Centurions.

“Saturday’s game is really important because you need to get your competition off to a good start.

“If you don’t get the win first-up you’re basically chasing your tail for the rest of the rounds.”

Wells said captain Lowry and vice-captain Joe McGahan brought a wealth of experience and would be influential with both bat and ball.

CQ boasts a strong batting line-up, and their bowling attack is equally as talented with the likes of Logan Whitfield and George Stacey.

The CQ Centurions under-21s will also be in action this weekend.

Saturday’s games start at 9.30am, Sunday’s at 9am.

CQ Centurions teams

CQ Centurions open: Sam Lowry (c) (Gladstone), David Heymer (Gladstone), Joe McGahan (vc) (Rockhampton), Brent Hartley (Rockhampton), Todd Harmsworth (Rockhampton), Lachlan Hartley (Rockhampton), Steven Porta (Rockhampton), Cameron Keene (Central Highlands), George Stacey (Rockhampton), Harrison Rideout (Gladstone), Logan Whitfield (Rockhampton), Callum McMahon (Rockhampton).

CQ Centurions U21: Stian Koen (c) (Rockhampton), Brody Bashford (Rockhampton), Angus Dow (Rockhampton), Liam Farley (Central Highlands), Lachlan Fenton (Central Highlands), James Fitzpatrick (Central Highlands), Darcy Hagan (Central Highlands), Robert O’Keeffe (Central Highlands), Mackenize Ralph (Rockhampton), Harry Ryan (Rockhampton), Griff Thomson (Rockhampton), Wyatt Thomson (Rockhampton).