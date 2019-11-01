CQ Centurions ready to take on northern rivals

LEADING ROLE: CQ Centurions skipper Sam Lowry will be looking to get among the runs in the North Queensland Championships in Townsville this weekend. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

CRICKET: All-rounder Cameron Keene returns to the CQ Centurions open line-up for the final two rounds of the North Queensland Championships this weekend.

The Sam Lowry-captained outfit are perfectly placed for a shot at the title after winning their first two games against Mackay a fortnight ago.

The Centurions, along with their under-21 and under-18 sides, are on the road to Townsville this weekend to take on North Queensland and Far North Queensland.

Open coach Jason Wells is looking forward to what promises to be an exciting weekend of cricket.

“We’re feeling good,” he said. “We played particularly well with almost the same side two weeks ago against Mackay.

“Having to travel for the better part of eight hours on a bus, and being the only side required to do that, is a little bit challenging but nothing that should take away from our performance this weekend.”

Wells said the Centurions would employ a game plan similar to the one that brought them success against Mackay.

Joe McGahan will be a key figure for the CQ Centurions this weekend.

“We have a set plan to try to dry up the runs. That is a key focus in 50-over cricket; you can get beaten quite easily by leaking runs without the opposition having to take any risks.

“You need to make them uncomfortable when you bowl in terms of them not being able to play to their strengths.

“Batting-wise, you have to bat the full 50 overs. You have to give yourself opportunities to have plenty of wickets in hand going into the last 15 overs and then hope that your team can capitalise on a good start.”

The Centurions will look to their top four – Luke Johnstone, Lachlan Hartley, Lowry and Joe McGahan – to provide that good start.

That would allow players such as Todd Harmsworth, David Heymer and Brent Hartley to go on the attack in the latter part of the innings.

Wells said the Centurions were in the “best possible position” they could be after the first round of the championships.

“In saying that, you’ve got to continue to improve,” he said.

“We’re up against two very strong sides that do well at this level every year.

“Townsville (North Queensland) are the defending champions and Cairns (Far North) have been there or thereabouts for a good five years now.

“We know we can play some really good cricket; it’s a matter of being able to do that again this weekend in Townsville.”

HOW THE TEAMS LINE UP

CQ Centurions U18s: Zane Robertson, Pat Chay (c), Jake Robertson, Jack Harris, Lachlan Ferry, Stevie Roser, Matt Perkins, Max Norris, Josh Lait, Adam Van Bael, Jackson Hagan, Kelly Murphy

CQ Centurions U21s: Matt Hicks, Wyatt Thomson, Stian Koen, Finn Bongers, Josh Finlay (c), Matt Van Bael, Robert O’Keeffe, Dalton Bean, Duncan Head, Lachlan Fenton, Brody Bashford, Angus Dow

CQ Centurions opens: Luke Johnstone, Lachlan Hartley, Sam Lowry (c), Joe McGahan, Todd Harmsworth, Brent Hartley, David Heymer, Cameron Keene, Waqar Yunus, Harrison Rideout, George Stacey, Logan Whitfield