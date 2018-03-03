CQ CHAMP: He won his first medal at 11... and his last at 81

Cliff Gormley reflects on an incredible athletics career that spanned 70 years.

ATHLETICS: Cliff Gormley has written a fitting final chapter for his enduring athletics career.

The 81-year-old bagged six gold medals from the six events he contested at a recent Masters event in Maryborough.

In a commanding display, he won the discus, javelin, long jump, triple jump, shot put and his pet event, the 100m sprint.

"I'm very lucky. I couldn't have planned it much better," the modest champion said.

"It's been a long journey but a very happy one.

"When I went into the Maryborough event I really wanted to do well.

"I badly wanted the 100m sprint because that's where it all started for me and that's how I wanted it to finish.

"I'll never forget the first one and I'll never forget the last."

Gormley would have to have a good memory to remember the numerous successes in between.

Cliff Gormley with some of the medals he collected in his celebrated career. Allan Reinikka ROK161013agormley

He amassed a total of 175 medals during his 70-year career, and appreciates that represents just a slice of the whole.

"I've won what seems like a lot but I've lost a lot too.

"You've got to learn how to win but just as importantly you've got to learn how to lose as well."

Cliff was an eager 11-year-old when he took his first strides into a career that would take him across Australia and around the globe.

In the end, it was the rigours of travel that prompted his decision to retire.

"I had planned this. I've been competing for about 70 years and the time was right.

"The travel was the main issue because Masters go everywhere, and I just felt like I'd done enough of it.

"I will still train and exercise regularly but there's no pressure on me now."

Gormley was a natural athlete but he credits much of his success to being taught by the best, listing a who's who of leading coaches with whom he worked.

"It was all about technique for me. The coaches I had were all champions and experts in their chosen field and that's why I sought them out.

"I was very lucky to be coached by Joe Moylan, who also coached Olympian Hector Hogan.

"When I did National Service I trained with Joe and Hec at Windsor Park in Brisbane.

"I spent a lot of time with them and they taught me a lot.

"Hector Hogan was the best male athlete I ever saw and watching him win the bronze medal at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne was really special."

Cliff Gormley competing in an athletics competition in 2011. Karleila Thomsen FRA011011athlet

Gormley in turn became an accomplished coach, and had a keen eye for talent.

"I always taught them the three D's - dedication, determination and the desire to win.

"I found that coaching and competing worked hand in hand. It was really satisfying to see the kids I'd trained achieve the goals we'd set but I also found that as their coach I needed to perform to the best of my ability as a way of reinforcing what I was teaching them," he said.

Cliff's late wife Carmel was his greatest supporter.

She hailed from Emu Park, which was the reason Cliff always competed under that township's banner.

"I've got so many wonderful memories but the thing I'll most remember is Carmel being there while I was competing.

"She was just so supportive and would say these little things, offer some advice, which would always help me."

The couple was married for 50 years and even after Carmel's passing eight years ago, her memory continued to inspire the octogenarian athlete.

"I remember in the shot put at the Maryborough competition I was running second.

"I was putting it up for a throw and I could hear her plain as day saying, 'You can do it, just lift that left elbow a bit higher.'

"I did that and ended up winning by about 10cm."