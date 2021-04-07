CQ champion to lead state team in origin event

Reigning PBR Australia champion Aaron Kleier will captain Team Queensland as it takes on New South Wales for the 2021 PBR Australia Origin event.

PBR Australia held its first Origin event in 2019, when Team Queensland (682.5 points) defeated Team New South Wales (428.5 points) inside Sydney’s ICC Theatre.

Now a three-event series of tour stops, the PBR Origin is modelled after the State of Origin Rugby League event that is considered Australian sport’s greatest rivalry.

Clermont bull rider, Kleier, 23, will captain Team Queensland after making history in 2020, becoming the first rider to win the PBR Australia Championship in three consecutive seasons.

“I am looking forward to riding as a team with the Queensland boys; however with bull riding being such an individual sport, it’s good to get the chance to ride together as a team,” he said.

“It just has an exciting and different feel to any other event, and I can’t wait to ride with all the Queensland boys.”

Kleier was an integral member of the victorious Team Queensland for the inaugural PBR Origin event in 2019.

Including his 86-point ride on Rock The House (Dunne Bulls/BSA) in the championship round, he added 167.5 points to the Maroons’ winning total.

Clermont bull rider Aaron Kleier.

Locked in a season-long battle alongside Lachlan Richardson for the title, Kleier’s march to the coveted buckle included four event wins on the nation’s elite Monster Energy Tour.

His 2020 campaign was also highlighted by eight additional top-five efforts, including a third-place result at the 2020 PBR Australia Grand Finals.

Through a trio of events held in Newcastle (July 3), Brisbane (July 10), and Cairns (July 17) Team Queensland and Team New South Wales will go head-to-head to determine which state is the supreme bull riding powerhouse.

The 2017 PBR Australia Champion Troy Wilkinson will return to captain Team New South Wales after leading the Blues for the inaugural PBR Origin event in 2019.

In 2020, Wilkinson competed at just five events before a dislocated shoulder required surgical repair, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

During the few months he was active, Wilkinson not only represented Team Australia at the 2020 PBR Global Cup USA, but also won the Australian Touring Pro Division event in Marrabel.

Tickets for both the PBR Origin I at Newcastle and PBR Origin II at Brisbane are on-sale now, and can be purchased at Ticketek.com.au.