CQ charity has annual food drive all wrapped up

Mother and daughter team Jeana Stokes and Di Wode wrapping Christmas presents for Anglicare Central Queensland at City Centre Plaza. Picture: Aden Stokes

THERE are more people in need in Rockhampton this Christmas season than ever before, according to Anglicare Central Queensland volunteer Di Wode.

Every Christmas, Anglicare Central Queensland coordinates and delivers hundreds of Christmas hampers to families and individuals needing support.

This also includes ensuring children and young people spending their Christmas in foster, kinship or residential care have presents under the tree just like every child.

With the support of City Centre Plaza, the Rockhampton community is invited to provide some hope and joy to families in need this Christmas by donating non-perishable food items to be included in hampers.

Mrs Wode said the City Centre Plaza food drive would run until December 24, with donations to be placed in the cage outside Coles.

She said this year the organisation had 180 hampers going out to families in need, and 150 single bags going out to individuals.

“There are a lot of families in need this year, a lot more than usual because a lot of people are out of work,” she said.

“Due to COVID-19, a lot of jobs have been lost and we don’t have the money around we used to.

“It’s little we can do but it’s something and it does help. It is more important than ever before.”

City Centre Plaza centre manager Emma George said she hoped the donated food would go a small way towards assisting families who found themselves in challenging situations.

“We are always proud of how the Rockhampton community steps in and helps out when called upon and City Centre Plaza is thrilled to offer a location point for donations,” she said.

“By purchasing extra items in your weekly shop, you can make a big difference to someone’s Christmas.”

Volunteers from Anglicare Central Queensland have also commenced gift wrapping in the centre.

From now until Christmas Eve customers can have their gifts beautifully wrapped by the team of volunteers at the giftwrapping station located in front of Target.

Mrs Wode said she, and her husband Clyde, had been helping Anglicare Central Queensland wrap presents for the Christmas hampers at City Centre Plaza for the past 20 years.

She said gifts could be wrapped from as little as $2 with all proceeds going towards the Christmas hampers.

“Most people are very generous,” she said.

“I haven’t come across anyone who isn’t willing to help.

“Everyone is in the spirit of giving and I think that is important this time of the year, particularly this year.

“You need to look at what you have, because some of us have so much, and think about those who have nothing. There are a lot of people out there who don’t have anything.”

The giftwrapping station is open from 9am to 5pm daily until December 24.