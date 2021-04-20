Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matthew James Hocking, 44, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on April 20 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.
Matthew James Hocking, 44, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on April 20 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.
News

CQ chef ‘foolishly’ took drugs before hitting the road

Kristen Booth
20th Apr 2021 4:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Blackwater chef “foolishly” took drugs at a party before driving along a Central Queensland highway.

Matthew James Hocking, 44, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on April 20 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Hocking was intercepted by police on February 20 along the Capricorn Highway near Comet.

He took part in a roadside saliva test which returned a positive result and later indicated the presence of Methylamphetamine.

Hocking said he had “foolishly” consumed meth the night before, which the court heard had been at some sort of celebration.

Hocking said he travelled to Blackwater for his work as a chef and was unsure if he would lose his job from the period of disqualification that would be enforced.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months. The conviction was recorded.

Originally published as CQ chef ‘foolishly’ took drugs before hitting the road

blackwater chef capricorn highway cq crime drug driving offence emerald magistrates court
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ jockey has misconduct ban overturned

        Premium Content CQ jockey has misconduct ban overturned

        News The jockey’s 12-month disqualification was set aside after he successfully fought the original decision.

        Four CQ mates partner to launch clothing brand

        Premium Content Four CQ mates partner to launch clothing brand

        Business The boys grew up in on farms in Clermont and Marlborough and were boarding students...

        NAMED: Four of Yeppoon’s driving offenders

        Premium Content NAMED: Four of Yeppoon’s driving offenders

        Crime Here are four people that have been sent to court after committing driving offences...

        How CQ residents recovered thousands after royal commission

        Premium Content How CQ residents recovered thousands after royal commission

        News After the damning findings of the Financial Services Royal Commission, Central...