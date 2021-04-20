Matthew James Hocking, 44, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on April 20 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

A Blackwater chef “foolishly” took drugs at a party before driving along a Central Queensland highway.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Hocking was intercepted by police on February 20 along the Capricorn Highway near Comet.

He took part in a roadside saliva test which returned a positive result and later indicated the presence of Methylamphetamine.

Hocking said he had “foolishly” consumed meth the night before, which the court heard had been at some sort of celebration.

Hocking said he travelled to Blackwater for his work as a chef and was unsure if he would lose his job from the period of disqualification that would be enforced.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months. The conviction was recorded.

Originally published as CQ chef ‘foolishly’ took drugs before hitting the road