CQ childcare centre wins grant for sustainability project

A Central Queensland childcare centre has been awarded a grant for a sustainability project that will improve education about sustainability and let the centre put more money towards its own resources.

The C&K Middlemount Community Childcare Centre will receive $9,626 through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s Tackling Tough Times Together scheme.

Director Jackie Bulst said the centre’s Solar-wise Childcare Project would teach children and families about renewable energy and encourage community members to make sustainable choices.

“With the funds from the FRRR Tackling Tough Times Together we will be supplying and installing 28 solar photovoltaic and one inverter,” she said.

“Not only are the solar panels going to help the service financially but we are going to have the ability to embed more sustainable practices into the children’s learning program.

“The children will be able to see from start to the finish the installation process and have the opportunity to discuss what and how the solar panels are going to help our service.

“Teaching children from a young age about sustainable practices such as renewable energy provides them with the knowledge for the future. Children will become aware of their environment and how to respect and protect it for the future.”

Ms Bulst said the purchase of solar panels, made possible by the FRRR grant, would continue to save the not-for-profit organisation money that could then be invested into the centre’s services.

“These funds can be used for children resources and service upgrades to name a couple,” she said.

The Tackling Tough Times Together program awarded $1,060,404 in grants to 27 projects across Australia in its most recent round.

