CQ choir to celebrate musical milestone

IN 1948, The Georgians began as a small group of female singers and students studying singing.

The first conductor Mr Romily Millet, named the group of singers: "The Ladies' Choral Group”. After three years the changed name "Ladies Glee Club” practiced in George Street.

In 1951 The Georgian Choir's name was born and came about due to where they continued to practice each week. The first conductor, Mr Romily Millet lived in George St, and they gathered each week to practice singing under the house of the conductor. By 1952 the choir grew to over 40 members, with the gentlemen joining the choir, still under the guidance of Mr Millet. From that year the choir gave a concert every year which included very talented guests artists.

In 1953 Miss Nita Dunbavand (Now Whyte) became the choir's first official Pianist.

In 1957, the mixed choral group competed in the Queensland Eisteddfod resulting in winning their section. The choir also continued to perform with annual concert. Once a month, the choir presented a small concert in St Andrews Hall, to give the younger members a chance to try their talents as soloists. By then, the number of members increased to 60 members.

In 1960, it was stated that Mr Romily Millet, in the last three years laid the foundation of a 1st Class Ladies' Choral Group.

Over the years the Georgian Choir has continued to sing and perform, and has been enriched by the leadership of various conductors and accompanists, including: Harry Weir, Nita Whyte (nee Dunbavand), Allan Varley, Harry Weir, Robert O'Toole, Aubrey Pedder, Pat James, Kaylene Vanderewolf, Colleen Jones, and Janet Johnson.

Each of the members are keen to share their love of music, and together our choir are developing skills in singing harmony and singing a wide range of styles. There are no age restrictions, and no auditioning requirements. The choir practices each week so they are able to give voluntary performances at the local aged care facilities, respite centres and retirement villages.

In 2016, and a mere 68 years later, the mixed choir had 20 members from a wide range of backgrounds and musical experience, and all possess a love of music and laughter. Together the group is developing skills in harmony singing and exploring a range of styles.

Each year The Georgian Choir perform their annual concert with a varied selection of musical songs for the enjoyment of our audience. With the generosity of our wonderful audiences, the choir are able to make monetary donations to community groups in our district.

If you would like to join our choir, please come along and sing with the members on Fridays commencing at 1pm til 2.30pm, at the South Rockhampton Uniting Church, Campbell St. If you wish, you may come along and listen and see how much enjoyment we experience.

If you have any queries, please phone the president, Susan on 4926 8484.