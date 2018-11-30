CQ Christmas fair to spread cheer following bushfires

The Caves Lions Christmas Fair in the Square will be held tonight from 6pm at Buch Square.

BUSHFIRES could not stop a special Christmas event from spreading joy to families tonight.

It has been revealed The Caves' Lions Community Christmas Fair in the Square is going ahead from 6pm as planned.

Come along and join in the fun at Buch Square, The Caves which will brighten spirits after devastating bushfires hit the area recently.

Santa Claus will make a special trip from the North Pole around 8pm with lollies for the children.

Catch all of the action which includes live music, ham wheels, a jumping castle, free bike raffles and much more.

All enquiries, please contact Julie on 4934 3202 or Bev on 4934 2463.