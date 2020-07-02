CQ club boosted through $2.6m investment

A CENTRAL Highlands racing club will directly benefit from a $2.6 million investment.

The state government will provide the infrastructure funding for 32 race clubs across Queensland including irrigation upgrades at the Emerald Jockey Club and running rail improvements at the Longreach Jockey Club.

The funds will assist in creating or supporting almost 100 jobs, Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has announced.

“Fifty projects have been approved under this second round of funding, which means jobs and a boost to the economies in more than 30 of our smaller communities,” he said.

“Coming at this time, when the global economy is taking blow after blow as a result of the pandemic, this funding is yet another avenue for Queensland to unite and recover.

“We’re expecting to announce a third round before the end of the year, which again means jobs and another decent shot in the arm of the economies of successful communities.”

Other projects covered by the funding include enhanced stewards’ towers at the Roma Turf Club and new barrier stalls and a transport trailer at the Chinchilla Race Club.

Funded under the four-year, $70.4 million Country Racing Support Package, non-TAB clubs can apply to Racing Queensland (RQ) for projects relating to infrastructure repairs and maintenance.

“Country racing is the heartbeat of many communities across Queensland,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“The majority of our non-TAB clubs have had their meetings either cancelled or postponed during Covid-19 and, as such, their capacity to fund much-needed infrastructure improvements has been further diluted.

“The Country Racing Support Package has delivered great results for Queensland’s racing industry and the latest round of CRP funding will be warmly welcomed across the State.”

Further information on the second round of CRP funding can be found here.