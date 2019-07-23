CQ coal mine issued large fine for 'environmental damage'

A CENTRAL Queensland open-cut coal company has been hit with $200,000 fine for environmental damage.

DES released a statement today stating the mine was fined $200,000 for "causing serious environmental harm following an uncontrolled release of mine-affected water from its coal mine”.

Emerald Magistrates Court confirmed a BHP Mitsubishi Alliance Coal Operations mine in Moranbah had nine charges on record for environmental offences.

The penalty was handed down on July 8, 2019 in Emerald.

On July 3, 2019, the coal mine operator pleaded guilty in the Emerald Magistrates Court to one offence of unlawfully causing serious environmental harm, contrary to section the Environmental Protection Act 1994.

It also pleaded guilty to three offences of contravening a condition of an environmental authority.

During June and July 2017, an unauthorised and uncontrolled release of mine-affected water resulted in about 3,000 tonnes of sediment and silt being deposited into a nearby river, believed to be the Isaac River.

A DES spokesperson detailed the incident.

"The release caused serious ecological harm to aquatic fauna, including physical smothering, loss of habitat, and loss of food sources,” the spokesperson said.

"An investigation revealed contraventions of the environmental authority relating to the unauthorised release of the mine-affected water, particularly failures to adhere to site-based plans for water management, erosion and sediment controls.

The coal mine operator was also ordered to cover $9,680.63 investigation costs and $1,500 legal costs, but a conviction was not recorded.

"As the environmental regulator, DES takes compliance issues seriously,” a spokesperson said.

"The department has set clear expectations about acceptable standards of environmental performance.

"Where compliance issues are identified, the department will take strong enforcement action.”

BMA has been contacted for a comment.