CQ coal mine to create 200 jobs moves forward

The latest concept design for the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton.
Chris Lees
by

A NEW coal mine that could create at least 200 jobs in Central Queensland has progressed to the next stage, filing an Environmental Impact Statement with the Queensland Government.

Central Queensland Coal Limited and Fairway Coal Limited are behind what is now being called the Central Queensland Coal Project - previously known as the Styx Coal Project.

Map outlining the location of the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton.
Both are private companies and subsidiaries of Waratah Coal Pty Ltd (Waratah Coal), a fully owned subsidiary of Mineralogy Pty Ltd - owned by Clive Palmer.

According to the company's Environmental Impact Statement, the project will require a peak of 200 full-time equivalent employment positions during construction and 250 to 500 during operations.

Besides the jobs, the EIS claims capital expenditure for the project is estimated to be $242.68million, while operational expenditure over the life of the mine will be about $4082.5million.

The planned mine is about 130km north-west of Rockhampton and about 25km north-west of Marlborough.

The project would initially begin mining 2million tonnes of coal a year.

This would rise to 10million tonnes over the life of the mine.

The expected mine life is 20 years, including construction, operation, decommissioning and rehabilitation.

If the project goes ahead, the proponents plan to export the coal through Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal, south of Mackay - though two terminals in Gladstone, RG Tanna and WICET, have previously been floated as alternative export options.

According to the EIS, there would be three open cut pits as part of the project. The plans can be seen at www.cqcoal.com.au.

Email submissions to eis@ehp.qld.gov.au.

Topics:  central queensland coal project cq mining industry styx coal

