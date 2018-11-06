CQ coffee shop raises much needed funds for drought relief

Coffee House Apartment Motel's General Manager's Kelsey Walker and Luke Moloney say they are proud to be a part of The Southern Cross Motel Group's Buy A Bale fundraising campaign this month.

COMING from a farming family herself, Kelsey Walker knows how much Australian farmers struggle, especially in times of drought.

Which is why the general manager of the Coffee House Apartments Motel was thrilled to get behind Rural Aid's Buy A Bale campaign.

As part of the Southern Cross Motel Group, the Coffee House participated in a month long campaign to raise much-needed funds for Queensland and New South Wales farmers living through one of the worst droughts in Australia's history.

Throughout September the group was able to raise $9000 for the Buy A Bale Campaign, resulting in a full semi trailer of hay being sent to a farming community in need in coming weeks.

"It warms my heart to say the least,” Ms Walker said.

"I actually came from a farming property back home in Tassie, and I know we're not from a state in drought but we know how tough it can be on our farmers.

"It is just great to be able to do what we can to help them because when it comes down to it they are the backbone of our society.”

Being new to town, Ms Walker was excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the local community and work together to support Australian farmers.

"It was a fantastic opportunity for us to show the community how much we wanted to get involved and how much we support our farmers,” Ms Walker said.