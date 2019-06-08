CQ college raises the curtain to reveal depth of talent

LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION: Cleo Bongers takes centre stage in The Cathedral College's latest production with performances to be shown throughout today.

IT COULD be the iconic 1960s music or The Cathedral College's depth of talent which will enthral audiences at tonight's performance of How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying.

Perhaps it's the script and the storyline, the costuming and styling or the sets and design which provides a sharp sophistication for Rockhampton audiences to enjoy. This tale was first performed on Broadway in 1961, winning a swag of Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize. Rarely performed in Rockhampton, at the helm was past student and CQUniversity Bachelor of Music graduate Celeste Hack who made her directorial debut.

"Although it is my debut, we have a great team - my mentor Miss Therese Quinn is stage manager, musical director is Stephanie Coughlan and the wonderful, skilful staff of the Pilbeam Theatre,” she said.

"I chose this musical because it's an enthralling, entertaining story with great music and it's different.

"It's set in the 1960s with the cultural norms of the day, quite unfamiliar, for our students.

"I'm very proud of them as they've worked very hard and have pulled it together to produce a fantastic show I know people will love.”

Luca Mella will portray J. Pierrepont Finch who has wonderful stage charisma.

"Our female leads, Madison Day, Cleo Bongers, Grace Crow and Natalie Carroll are superb...their experience, confidence and performing talent bring magic to the Pilbeam Theatre stage,” she said.

"And we have a very talented chorus, who can sing and dance...even our backstage people take centre stage at times, such is the depth of talent here.”

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying premiered last night at the Pilbeam Theatre to a large, appreciative audience.

Interested?

performances will be shown at 1.30pm and 7pm tonight .

Tickets can be purchased at the Pilbeam Theatre box office or www.seeitlive.com.au