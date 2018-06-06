CQ comic store's plea to buy local

PLEA FOR HELP: Millennium Comics owner Robert Williams says buying locally will save his small business.

A ROCKHAMPTON pop culture store is desperately seeking sales - otherwise it may be forced to close.

Millennium Comics and Collectables owner Robert Williams has seen his business fall victim to weaker sales - the store recorded one of its worst months in May.

"There's just not enough local support, we go away to conventions and we do okay but unfortunately the profits we make from those events, it gets sucked into the black hole which is currently this store,” he said.

Mr Williams said people would rather save a dollar and buy online.

"Rockhampton is not governed by the big, multi-national companies we see in all of the shopping centres.

"Buying local is the reason we've been here for 25 years,” he said.

The store sells a wide range of products from toys to board games, comic boards to records, pop vinyl figures to genuine autographs, model kits, paints, posters and books.

In the last 25 years, the business has made many moves, from Quay St to Musgrave St, Northside Plaza and is now located on High St (where he moved about two-and-a-half years ago).

Prior to their current location, Mr Williams struggled to pay rent at Northside Plaza.

"We decided if we can't justify that rent, we'll move,” he said.

After moving from the plaza, he downsized the business to save on operating expenses.

The business owner said recent mining downturns have played a key role in declining product sales.

Mr Williams said the past 18 months has seen a reduction of income for people and a reduction of turnover in the store.

"I looked at my figures and worked out how much savings I no longer had and went 'I can't do this anymore',” he said.

He had been a comic book collector before deciding to go into business.

"I was just amassing large numbers - it got to the point where I had more than I needed,” he said.

Over two decades ago, he advertised in The Morning Bulletin to sell his items.

After receiving a warm response, he ended up selling his comic books at markets in Rockhampton. He then ordered products for his customers.

You can find Millennium Comic and Collectables at 76 High St. Phone (07) 4926 6796.