CQ community grieves passing of beloved former mayor

SAD LOSS: Tributes are flowing to mark the sad passing of former Livingstone Shire mayor John Bowen.

SAD LOSS: Tributes are flowing to mark the sad passing of former Livingstone Shire mayor John Bowen. Emma Clarke

THERE was an outpouring of grief on social media to mark the passing of former Livingstone Shire councillor and mayor John Bowen.

Mr Bowen first came to the Capricorn Coast in 1969 before becoming a councillor in the 1970s.

He took on the top job between 1986 and 1991, during an exciting period of growth for the region.

The news of his passing was posted onto Facebook in a statement by his family today.

"With hearts full of grief we want to share that, yesterday, our dear father John died peacefully in his beloved town of Yeppoon,” the statement read.

"We cannot express enough gratitude for the support of friends, community, and nursing staff who have walked beside Dad and us these past few years.

"We have been humbled by your compassion and lifted high by your encouragement.

"And, while our hearts feel heavy, we are relieved that God has freed Dad from his earthly bonds to live in peace with Him. With love Janet, Pamela, and Sandra.”

Yeppoon's John Bowen said he monitored the dunal structures along Bangalee Beach for 10 years from 1970. He says the erosion is a natural occurrence but we also need to protect them from further damage. Amy Haydock ROK

The family said they weren't sure of details for his memorial service yet, but said they would make a post after arrangements were made.

Current Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig credits Mr Bowen said the passing of former mayor and Livingstone Shire councillor John Bowen was a sad loss for our community.

"John was a longstanding personal friend and early mentor who encouraged me to run for Council in 1997 and also support me when I decided to run for Mayor in 2000,” Cr Ludwig said.

"A man of absolute integrity and fierce determination John was a true champion for this community who left an enduring legacy when he stepped down from Council in 1991.

"John will be sorely missed and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family at this sad loss.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said it was very sad news to hear of John's passing.

"My condolences to John's family and friends,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I have been visiting John at BlueCare Capricorn Gardens for the last couple of years and it was always great to talk with him about politics and local government.

"John was very passionate about Livingstone and his time served on the Council set our region in good stead for a growing tourism region.”

Former Livingstone Shire mayor, John Bowen said vote 'YES' for a Capricorn Coast Council in 2013. Christine McKee

A number of people have come forward on social media to offer their condolences including Livingstone Shire Council's deputy mayor Nigel Hutton.

"Thank you for sharing your dad with us. John was an amazing man. Blessed to have known him,” Cr Hutton said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said, "Loved John, he was an amazing man. May he rest in peace”.

Andrew Dowie: "I'm sad to hear your dad has passed away and he was a great man, councillor and estate agent and loved Yeppoon.”

Aleena Suosaari: "A wonderful Woodwind velley neighbour. Condolences to your family.”

Barbara McDonald: "He was an asset to Yeppoon and will be sadly missed by many people. Thanks for everything John.”

Paul Nagle: "So sorry to hear of John's passing, he has done so much for the community and was always up for a chat. R.I.P. John.”