CQ community hero lives on in park naming

Lyle and Margaret Dobbs when Mr Dobbs was presented with the National Medal Clasp and the SES Meritorious Medal Clasp. Sharyn O'Neill

HE WAS a dedicated member of the Rockhampton community, he helped with the SES, playing in the Rockhampton Brass Band and was heavily involved in the local Amateur Radio Club.

Lyle Dobbs passed away in 2015 but now his name is going to live on forever.

The park, on the corner of German St and Sunset Dr is to be named Lyle Albert Dobbs Park.

DELIGHTED: Lyle Dobbs' family members Lyn Ivers, Trevor Ivers, Seanna Dobbs, Tresna Dobbs, Margaret Dobbs, Ross Dobbs, Andre Dobbs, Naomi Brooks and Lynn Dobbs. Allan Reinikka ROK200418adobbs1

"I think it's beautiful,” his wife Margaret Dobbs said.

"(But) he wouldn't have wanted that.”

"He was happy to do anything to help out anyone out, (whether it was) musical in the community, amateur radio, SES, helping out with the police in searching.

"It didn't matter what time of day or night, if they got a call out, he was there.

"He was a local controller for a number of years as well.”

Jack Chomley (left), Don Wilschefski, Richard Nixon, Jeff Brett and Lyle Dobbs from the CQ Amateur Radio Association Inc. Chris Ison ROK270714cemergency10

Seventeen submissions were put forward to the Council after community feedback opened on February 24 and all, including the Central Queensland Amateur Radio Association Inc, the Rockhampton and District Amateur Radio Club and the CQ Diabetes Group Inc, supported putting the name forward.

Lyle Dobbs and Peter Trump with the Chairmans Cup awarded to the Rockhampton SES unit after the 1991 floods. Contributed

By using his middle name in the official name, the park also honours Lyle's father, Albert.

"He was involved in the community as well, it congratulates him in a roundabout way as well,” Margaret said.

It was Lyle and Margaret's daughter in-law Lyn who thought of putting Lyle's name forward.

"I was just absolutely delighted, I thought it was a wonderful thing,” Margaret said.

"There are so many people that do things and don't ask for thanks.

"He just did it because he loved to do it, he was a humble man, he didn't look for praise or thank you, he did it out of his own heart.”

June 26 will be three years since Lyle's passing.

"He went to Brisbane to get his pacemaker checked on the plane and he didn't make it back, only 10 minutes in the plane, I gave him a kiss and a hug goodbye and said I would see you when you get home love,” she said.

"Everyone thinks the park naming is a wonderful our relation, our friends, well deserved.”

Patrick Downing and Member for Rockhampton Robert Schwarten present Mr Dobbs (centre) with the National Medal Clasp and the SES Meritorious Medal Clasp. Sharyn O'Neill

Fact Box:

Lyle Dobbs was a founding member of the Rockhampton State Emergency Service in 1975 and celebrated 40 years of service to the SES in 2015.

n 1991, Lyle co-ordinated the response and recovery to one of Rockhampton's largest floods.