Optometrist Russell Cooper, senior health worker Felicity and community member Roy Yoren pictured with the new equipment. Picture: Contributed
Community

CQ community receives first class eye equipment

Aden Stokes
19th May 2021 5:00 PM
Generous donations have allowed patients in Woorabinda to have access to first class optometry equipment.

From Wednesday, patients at the Woorabinda Multipurpose Health Service could access the new eye equipment, which included a tonometer to help determine whether a patient may be at risk of developing glaucoma, a digital acuity chart with remote control, a full aperture trial lens set, a universal type trial frame, a refractor head and a new chair for patients.

The BHP Benefitting My Community program donated about $10,000 to the new equipment and CheckUP Australia, through funding from the Australian Government Department of Health, contributed $24,000.

Optometrist Russell Cooper with CheckUP Deputy CEO Karen Hale-Robertson and CheckUP's Indigenous Eye Health Coordinator Tony Coburn at the launch. Picture: Contributed
Deputy CEO from CheckUP, Karen Hale-Robertson, said the equipment had the potential to significantly enhance the range and quality of services the centre could offer to local community members accessing the Visiting Optometrists Scheme.

The Visiting Optometrists Scheme was co-ordinated by CheckUP through a partnership agreement with the Australian Government Department of Health.

The aim of the scheme was to deliver outreach optometry services to people living in regional, rural, and remote locations, who did not have ready access to primary eye care services.

That included expanded services to improve eye health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, particularly in rural and remote locations.

Ms Hale-Robertson said a recent consultative needs assessment conducted by CheckUP’s Indigenous Eye Health Coordinator revealed new optometry equipment was urgently required to enable the Woorabinda service to meet minimum best practice standards.

bhp checkup australia optometry tmbcommunity woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

