CQ companies able to put hands up for school contract

Central Queensland companies are now able to submit tender applications for refurbishment works at Allenstown State School.

"We're refurbishing Allenstown State School's A Block to provide an enhanced facility for students and teachers,” Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said.

"These works will freshen up sections of A Block, and includes upgrades to bathrooms, ceilings, flooring and electrical fittings.

"This project will provide jobs and income for many trades including carpenters, electricians and plumbers.

"This is not just about providing important school facilities to make sure our kids get the best education possible, I also believe that trade work in our local schools should go to local contractors wherever possible.

"So I would really encourage eligible businesses in Rockhampton to get a tender in.”

Mr Byrne said the works were another example of the Palaszczuk Government delivering on its commitments to jobs and education in Rockhampton.

"Here in Rockhampton, our schools are part of our community,” he said.

"So I want to make sure that our local businesses have every chance to be part of government led construction and maintenance works.

"This is great for our local tradies and their families.”

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said that along with improving school facilities, the projects would deliver jobs for Central Queensland.

"These jobs, big and small, form a pipeline of government led construction work for local contractors, many of whom are small family businesses,” Mr de Brenni said.

"Works on schools and other government buildings support tradies right across the state, and we want to make sure local workers benefit wherever possible.

"I'd strongly encourage every eligible local business to get a tender in for these opportunities.”

To become qualified for Queensland Government building and construction work or identify open tenders, phone 3008 3392 or visit www.qld.gov.au/gov/building-services.