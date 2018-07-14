CQ company takes on unfinished contracts after shock closure

CONTRACT TAKEOVER: Danny Carr from Chris Warren Homes says the local building company is proud to help locals complete their homes after they were left in the lurch by Metro Builders.

CONTRACT TAKEOVER: Danny Carr from Chris Warren Homes says the local building company is proud to help locals complete their homes after they were left in the lurch by Metro Builders. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

AT LEAST nine clients caught up in the Metro Builders collapse will have new homes to move into by Christmas after new builders stepped into the breach.

Chris Warren Homes, Central Queensland's largest building company, is one of two local businesses taking on 24 contracts left unfinished when Metro Builders went into liquidation last month.

After leaving behind a trail of debts totalling $1.7million, the business was handed over to national insolvency firm Jirsch Sutherland.

Investigations into what led to the company's financial struggles are ongoing, with the administrator having made a trip to the company's office and director's $2.6million home in Yeppoon last month.

Chris Warren Homes sales marketing and operations manager Danny Carr said there was light at the end of the tunnel for those involved.

After working with all parties concerned, the business will lay down slabs and begin construction on half a dozen homes across Yeppoon and Rockhampton next week.

Mr Carr said once a company had gone into liquidation, the process of transferring building contracts was a lengthy one with a typical build wait time of five to six months.

However, in this case all parties worked together to achieve a better outcome, reducing the time to four weeks.

"Our goal is to have all the homes done by Christmas so at least customers have a positive ending to what has been a stressful year," Mr Carr said.

"When something like this happens, the standard QBCC procedure is that they have to go through everything, which can take three months, and then they put (the contracts) out to different builders to quote on and wait for them to come back.

"You can lose five to six months before anything happens, so we're pretty happy we got the agreements in place within four weeks. It's going to be a happy outcome for everyone involved."

Chris Warren Homes is no stranger to taking on last-minute building projects, having dealt with similar situations twice in the past 10 years of trading in Rockhampton.

Normally building more than 100 homes in a year, the company was happy to take on the challenge.

"The biggest thing for us was trying to understand what had already been agreed too," MrCarr said.

"(Metro Builders) used different suppliers to us, so it was more about making sure we could give the customers what they wanted to ensure there were no more headaches."

Couples, families and first-time home buyers were among those waiting to have their homes completed.

Mr Carr said they were all either renting or staying with friends and family, which spurred the builders on."

"These people have had enough heartache, suffering and tears," he said.

"When a builder goes down, it's not good for anybody.

"It's certainly not good for the community, but it doesn't just hurt the community, it hurts the contractors, suppliers and it has a snowball effect.

"With us being local and having local trades, we're now trying to keep that going by turning business over in the local area.

"We're just happy to be able to help these people out.

"At the end of the day, it's about the community."