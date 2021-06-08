Menu
MACA Enterprises in Gladstone will receive up to $25,000 to help export mud crabs to China. Photo: File
Business

CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

Timothy Cox
8th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
A Central Queensland company will receive up to $25,000 through a State Government program designed to help exporters reach new markets.

MACA Enterprises in Gladstone, registered in March this year, is looking to export live male mud crabs to China and has been awarded funding for professional advice about, for instance, market entry requirements, finance, and quality management.

Premier and Trade Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said 44 companies across the state would share in nearly $930,000 from the second round of Trade and Investment Queensland’s Go Global Export Program.

“It’s especially pleasing to see companies from every sector and region represented in the latest round of funding and to know that Queensland companies are so ready to take up these opportunities to expand,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This program is directly supporting export outcomes and helping our resilient exporters recover strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Go Global Export Program is one of three schemes run by TIQ to help Queensland exporters establish themselves in new markets.

A full list of companies receiving grants follows:

Greater Brisbane

Atrax TTL (defence)

Aremdeco (manufacturing)

Australian Innovative Systems (manufacturing)

Flavour Creations (manufacturing/retail)

Ceres Tag (disruptive technology)

Field Orthopaedics (health)

The Bearded Chap (consumer/beauty)

Clever Eli (education)

Grabba Technologies (biotech/advanced electrical systems)

OBE Beef (food and agriculture)

Seipel Group (health)

Sortera Global (mining)

Pinssar Australia (mining)

Australian Thermal Insulation Manufacturers (transport/storage)

Relialytics (mining)

Redflow (mining)

Kehoe’s Kitchen (food and agriculture)

Immersive Robotics Research (disruptive technology)

Imaging Solutions (medical devices and technology)

Native Beeings (food and agriculture)

Sofi Trading (food and agriculture)

Aim Lab Automation Technologies (medical devices and technologies)

The Australian Wild Camel Corporation (consumer/beauty care)

Sunshine Coast

H2H Energy (new energy)

Herbal Wellbeing Australia (food and agriculture)

Fable Foods (food and agriculture)

The Trustee for Dotts Trust (food and agriculture)

Gold Coast

Opmantek Software (space)

Knotwood (manufacturing)

Koala Karma Trust (food and agriculture)

Agunity (food and agriculture)

Burmon (manufacturing)

Crockd (manufacturing/retail)

Darling Downs

Penfold Grazing (food and agriculture)

Claytons Organic Beef (food and agriculture)

Wide Bay Burnett

Modsel (medical devices and technologies)

LGF Future (food and agriculture)

Central Queensland

MACA Enterprises (food and agriculture)

Mackay – Whitsundays

RTI (mining)

East West Lighting (mining)

Townsville

Clean Oil Services (manufacturing)

Cairns/FNQ

Banana Feeds Australia (food and agriculture)

All Fish For Dogs (food and agriculture)

EffectiveOrganics (business/commercial professional services)

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

