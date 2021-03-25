CQ construction industry plans for possible 10,000 jobs

CSQ is keeping track of 301 coming construction projects in Central Queensland.

Construction representatives will meet with Rockhampton industry bosses on Thursday to plan a boost in local construction skills.

Construction Skills Queensland will host a meeting to discuss future work and resourcing, and to look at the projects expected to influence the region over the next few years.

CEO Brett Schimming said that skilled workers in Central Queensland would be in high demand, mainly because of a surge in house-building contracts.

“Regional home building is expected to be more than double its pre-pandemic level, a figure that was unthinkable at the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

“We have revised our forecasts for building employment in the region upward by almost 20 per cent.”

Construction Skills Queensland CEO Brett Schimming. Photo: Matt Taylor

He said the better-than-expected forecast was fuelled by low interest rates and government stimulus, including the HomeBuilder scheme.

“CSQ is tracking 301 major construction projects confirmed for delivery over the next two to three years in Central Queensland, and a further 144 potential projects planned but not yet committed,” Mr Schimming said.

“We have been predicting an increased demand for civil construction workers for some time now, with the majority of these major projects being infrastructure assets.

“However, this unexpected surge in home building will create work for a wider range of building trades, including carpenters, electricians and plumbers.”

Mr Schimming said coming works were valued between $15.8 billion and $24.2 billion, if committed and potential spending were combined.

That would equal 2303 to 10,396 jobs by the same measure.

CSQ put the current Central Queensland construction workforce at 10,200 people, with 630 apprentices in training.

The organisation considered the projects of most influence Rookwood Weir, Shoalwater Bay Military Training Facility, the Rockhampton Ring Road, CQUniversity’s School of Manufacturing and School of Mines, and the North Rockhampton Rehabilitation and Treatment Facility.