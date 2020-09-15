Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
Crime

CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
15th Sep 2020 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MACKAY region police officer will front court this month following allegations of computer hacking.

The senior constable has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer is being investigated over allegations of unprofessional conduct and unauthorised access of confidential information and has been issued a notice to appear for computer hacking and misuse.

The case will come before Mackay Magistrates Court on September 28.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement read.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

mackay courts mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Increased runways, revamped infrastructure for Rocky airport

        Premium Content Increased runways, revamped infrastructure for Rocky airport

        Politics Huge $26 million commitment would allow for increased number of flights to and from the region.

        CAPTURED: 200+ photos of weekend sport action in CQ

        Premium Content CAPTURED: 200+ photos of weekend sport action in CQ

        Sport With the Queensland schoolboys championships playing this week, hockey dominated...

        Simple mistake proves huge cost to Rocky CBD business

        Premium Content Simple mistake proves huge cost to Rocky CBD business

        Crime Business owner pays the ultimate price after easy mistake leads to devastating...

        • 15th Sep 2020 1:09 PM
        NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

        Premium Content NEW RATINGS: Every CQ childcare centre’s performance

        Parenting The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority uses seven criteria...