CQ copper thieves warned to come forward after man's arrest

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey reports the police have charged a 51 year old Gracemere man with stealing a large quantity of copper wire from Aurizon last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey reports the police have charged a 51 year old Gracemere man with stealing a large quantity of copper wire from Aurizon last week. Chris Ison ROK300418cpolice2

POLICE believe more than one person carried out the theft of $80,000 of Aurizon equipment last week, which included copper wire.

Investigations continue with police searching for a number of known offenders after a male in his early fifties was taken into police custody on the weekend.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said police are also actively searching for other persons they believe are linked to the crime.

"These people know who they are and actively know we are searching for them. We encourage them to contact police at their nearest opportunity.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachy said a 51 year-old male has been charged with the break and enter of that property as well as another unlawful entry to a premises.

Aurizon breakin arrest: Queensland Police report progress in the investigation of the theft of copper wire from the Stanley Street Aurizon depot.

"Late Friday afternoon police were called to a Cherryfield Road address in Gracemere where we have located what appears to be stripped plastic from the copper wire,” Det snr sgt Peachy said.

"On that time we have executed the search warrant at that address, police located a number of items in wheelie bins, including the wheelie bin from the premises next to the search warrant house.

Consequently, Police executed a search warrant to the address completely opposite, where they located further items of interest.

"We understand that premises was vacant, and we executed another search warrant and further located items of interest,” Det Snr Sgt Peachy said.

"We have also seized a vehicle which we believe was used in the commission of that offence mainly to take away that wire.

"On Saturday detectives then executed search warrants at a Taramoore Street residence in Gracemere, where they have located items which they were able to link to the break and enter.

"As a result of that we have our forensic services investigating that to see if there is any link to the theft from Aurizon.

Since the theft last week, Det Snr Sgt Peachy said police have been notified about a number of locations with items of interest.

"On Sunday police were notified of a location with an amount of plastic believed to be stripped from copper wire. This was Boland Road in Port Curtis.

"Monday morning we were also notified about a number of reels believed to be from copper wire, which were located on Allen Road, Gracemere.

Rockhampton police have reported a number of copper wire related thefts recently and Det Snr Sgt Peachy said they are now working to link the found items with those break and enters.

"We are now working with our forensic services to find any forensic links to break and enters.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachy said they are appealing to speak to anyone who has received a large amount of copper wire recently, and police will be also be speaking to scrap metal shops around the region.