CQ cops armed with latest weapons in war on crime

Yeppoon Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bob Barclay, Inspector David Peff and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga at Yeppoon Station with the new generation tasers. Contributed

CENTRAL Queensland's crime rate is being zapped with a new addition to local police officer's equipment.

Queensland police officer's former models have been replaced with new X26P tasers, set to more efficiently combat crime and be more safety conscious.

The Palaszczuk government has rolled out new tasers and accessories to Yeppoon police as part of a $30 million equipment upgrade.

Assistant Education Minister and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Yeppoon and Rockhampton police were some of the first areas in the Central Region to receive the new tasers, months before Brisbane and South-East Regions will receive their own.

"The completion of this $30 million project will increase the size of the entire Queensland Police Service's taser fleet from 3900 to 5000," Mrs Lauga said.

"Queensland police have been using tasers since 2008 after a successful 12-month trial in 2007.

"With the original model discontinued, the Palaszczuk Government prioritised the roll-out of the new and latest model to ensure the safety of communities and police across Queensland."

Police Minister Mary Ryan said the benefits of the tasers were important for the safety of the community, police officers and offenders.

"Tasers have a high deterrent value for police dealing with aggressive people but can also ensure their immediate incapacitation from a safe distance if that is necessary," Mr Ryan said.

"Nothing is more important to the Palaszczuk Government than the people of Queensland and the hard-working police officers who protect them."

Queensland Police Taser Replacement Project manager, Senior Sergeant Paul Jones said the new X26P weapons were replacing the former models which had been discontinued.

"These new models are connected through the Evidence.com system which police already use to access their body worn camera footage," Senior Sergeant Jones said.

"This will make taser downloads and firmware updates much easier, saving a significant amount of time for frontline police."