CQ cops make major inroads tackling key crime rates

Rockhampton's shocking physical and domestic violence levels have dropped 1.8% in the past year, new crime figures show.

Police annual Crime Stats: Inspector David Peff talks about the results of the 2016-17 Crime Statistics for the Capricornia District.

POLICE in Capricornia are making inroads into curbing the rates in a number of key crime areas, but there's still plenty of work to do.

Overall, the crime rate has increased by 0.7% to 26,104 offences since last year, the district's annual statistical review for 2016/17 shows.

Robberies across the district dropped 5.3%, bringing the fall to 19.5% over the past 10 years.

Store break-ins fell 9.2%.

Alcohol offences dramatically decreased by 33.2%.

"It is positive to see offences involving liquor decline in the district, however 291 in the past year is still too high and police will continue to provide a large presence in those areas,” Superintendent Ron Van Saane said.

However, within the past year there has been in increase in crime in areas such as unlawful vehicle use (up by 21.9%), protection order breaches (up by 22.3%), and home break-ins (up by 22.5%).

"A lot of break-ins and property thefts are opportunistic and are preventable,” Supt Van Saane said.

Rockhampton Inspector David Peff yesterday fronted media and spoke about some of the initiatives police were rolling out to tackle crime. This includes Rockhampton police undergoing a push bike training course on November 13-14.

Insp Peff said the bike patrols were predicted to be more effective at catching offenders as they were quieter than police cars and could manoeuvre more difficult areas.

He said the most prevalent increase in crime was in fraud activity, with an 81.4% increase in the past 10 years, and 41.2% in the last year. Insp Peff credited the increase in crime particularly fraudulent activity, with 1476 offences recorded, to the loss of employment in the district.