CQ coronavirus cases rise to nine

CENTRAL Queensland has recorded its ninth confirmed coronavirus case.

The region’s tally rose by that one case on Friday while Queensland recorded 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, lifting the state’s overall total to 873.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was underway for all new cases.

On Friday there was evidence that some Central Queenslanders were not complying with social distancing measures.

There were reports of shoppers not keeping to the 1.5m rule at supermarkets and other reports of more than two people fishing in tinnies.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga advised on Friday that CQ’s national parks were open, however campgrounds and visitor centres remained closed.

“You can still use the walking tracks, toilet facilities, lookouts, swimming areas and 4WD recreation areas,” she said.

Ms Lauga said people were allowed to leave home to exercise with one other person not in their household.

“But you have to observe social distancing, also known as physical distancing, rules by keeping at least 1.5m apart and limiting any exposure to potential infection through cough or sneeze droplets.”

Ms Lauga said people could go out with members of their household, no matter the number.

“As you are already assumed to be in close contact, social distancing rules do not apply between people living under the same roof.”