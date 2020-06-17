CQ cotton growers expect drop in produce demand amid COVID

CENTRAL Highlands growers are concerned for a drop in cotton demand as many stores closed because of COVID-19 restrictions and the economic fallout.

Results from the latest quarterly Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey have revealed Queensland farmers’ confidence in the seasons ahead is dismal.

Seasonal conditions and commodity prices were cited as reasons for concern, with early-year rainfall in the Central Highlands and Darling Downs failing to fill dams.

Prices were also back considerably, Rabobank regional manager for Northern Queensland Trent McIndoe said, with cotton consumption dropping sharply as stores closed their doors through COVID-19 restrictions.

He said Rabobank was forecasting a 12 per cent drop in global cotton consumption in 2020.

Queensland farmers revised down gross farm income projections for the next 12 months, with just 23 per cent expecting incomes to improve, down from 38 per cent last quarter.

Whilst beef producers’ forecast incomes were downgraded, it was by a lesser extent than their counterparts in other industries, and the sector reported the strongest expansionary intentions.

Overall, Queensland farmers’ investment intentions were down – 16 per cent of respondents now looked to increase investment over the next 12 months – although spending on on-farm infrastructure and increasing livestock numbers was predicted to be higher than last quarter.

“After devastating floods and droughts across much of Queensland, producers are now looking to restock and renew on-farm infrastructure such as fencing and yards. Further property purchases also provide an opportunity to mitigate future events,” Mr McIndoe said.

While 56 per cent of croppers expect little change from last quarter, 28 per cent believe conditions will worsen over the next 12 months – primarily on the back of drought concerns and commodity prices.

Mr McIndoe said widespread rain early in the year helped replenish soil moisture profiles but in regions such as the Darling Downs and Central Highlands, grain growers were once again looking to the skies.

“By and large, Queensland cultivators had a reasonable soil moisture profile, generally there was a good start to the season, allowing most producers to begin their sowing program. However, sufficient follow-up rain didn’t eventuate in some areas and is now needed,” he said.

On the positive side, as barley was not a significant crop rotation in Queensland, Mr McIndoe said, the impact of China’s recent tariff announcement would be minimal.

While sentiment in the state’s beef industry fell from early-year highs, optimism prevailed, with 32 per cent of the state’s beef producers expecting better conditions ahead – down from 61 per cent last quarter – and a further 46 per cent expecting little change over the next 12 months.

With the survey revealing confidence was tempered by concerns about overseas markets, Mr McIndoe said the Queensland industry remained strong in the face of COVID-19.

“Cattle are still trading at high levels and, while survey respondents expressed frustrations over not being able to go to sales or view stock during lockdown, there has been very little impact on farm finances so far,” he said.

“Domestic markets are very buoyant indeed, prices and demand are strong as restockers, and those seeking to source the finished article, compete for product.”