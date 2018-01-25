Menu
CQ council bites back after 'unrealistic' dog attack

Residents in Capella say the outbreak of feral dogs needed to be controlled by council more.
Residents in Capella say the outbreak of feral dogs needed to be controlled by council more. Contributed

WHEN residents of a Central Queensland town raised concerns about a perceived lack of action on roaming and aggressive dogs, they probably weren't expectinga council bite back. 　

Central Highlands Regional Council ranger services coordinator Andrew Philippzig-Mann this week updated councillors with the hard truth results of an investigation into dog problems after a petition was lodged in December by frustrated residents in Capella.　

Mr Philippzig-Mann said from the 243 animal control requests in the Central Highlands region, only 18 had been received from Capella. 　

"There appears to be an unrealistic expectation within the community-not just in Capella, but across the region-that council does not 'deal' with dog complaints'," Mr Philippzig-Mann said.　

He said whether it was for a general wandering dog complaint or a dangerous dog causing fear, evidence was needed to substantiate any action. 　

"Without substantial evidence there's limits to what we can do," Mr Philippzig-Mann said. 　

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said it was important for the community to know that complaints made to council were in the strictest confidence.

"We've heard today about dog complaints being posted on social media, but this is not the place to be if you really want something done," Cr Haynes said.　

He insisted if residents wanted action to be taken, they must be observant and report any incidents to the appropriate department.　

Mr Philippzig-Mann explained that basic information such as the date, time, street name, house number, description of the dog and a detailed account of the incident was key to ensuring it is investigated and dealt with to the full extent.

