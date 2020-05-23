CQ council devotes thousands to vital groups

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has made the exciting announcement this week it will be reimbursing more than $140,000 in landing fees to two of the region’s most critical lifesaving services; the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Queensland section and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service (CHRS).

Spokesman for airport growth and development, Councillor Neil Fisher said this venture was now the council’s 24th year supporting the RFDS by reimbursing one hundred per cent of their landing fees, a total amount of $1.1 million.

“From March 2019 through to the end of February this year, the Rockhampton Base RFDS team has transported 2559 patients, resulting in $114,342 in landing fees that we are delighted to give back to them today,” Cr Fisher said.

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service: L-R - Garth Snaidero, Kim Moss, Councillor Neil Fisher

“On behalf of the council, I am also pleased to announce that we will be giving back $26,695 to the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

“Both of these services are a lifeline, and to a regional city like ours it gives us piece of mind and can even mean the difference between life and death.

“We are essentially a community owned airport, so it is a great honour to support both the RFDS and CHRS to help keep the crews in the sky.”

RFDS Queensland’s Chief Executive Officer, Meredith Staib said she was incredibly grateful to the council for their longstanding support of the service.

“Over the past year, RFDS aircraft have landed at Rockhampton Airport a total of 1,608 times, this generous donation by Rockhampton Regional Council to reimburse our landing fees represents an incredible cost saving,” she said.

“These funds can now be redirected into other parts of our operations, helping ensure world-class aeromedical retrieval services, as well as essential primary and preventive healthcare for regional, rural and remote Australians.”

Executive Director of the RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service, Mark Fewtrell said the organisation was elated to receive the reimbursement from the service’s landing fees.

“As a community run organisation, we rely heavily on the generosity of local businesses and donors,” Mr Fewtrell said.

“The current global pandemic we are all facing has resulted in a significant decline in revenue for the Service, and this donation from the Rockhampton Regional Council means a great deal to CapRescue; now more than ever.”