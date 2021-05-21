CQ council to install ‘welcome’ signs on disputed boundary

BOUNDARY MAP: The local government control of three suburbs north of Rockhampton - Rockyview, Glendale and Glenlee - is currently under review by the Change Commission with the possibility of Livingstone Shire transferring control over to Rockhampton Regional Council.

BOUNDARY MAP: The local government control of three suburbs north of Rockhampton - Rockyview, Glendale and Glenlee - is currently under review by the Change Commission with the possibility of Livingstone Shire transferring control over to Rockhampton Regional Council.

A Central Queensland council has voted to install welcome signs on a hotly disputed local government boundary, a move which some councillors say will let people know their local government is there.

After previous votes on locality signs, the Livingstone Shire councillors debated whether to install ‘welcome’ signs on three of their border points, or all six major spots.

Three of the locations include the Bruce Highway at the Isaac region border, Emu Park Road at Nerimbera, and Yeppoon Road - which the installation will be subject to plans to widen the carriageway.

The three debated locations included another crossing into the Isaac region on Marlborough-Sarina Road, as well as the Bruce Highway and Belmont Road at Ramsay Creek, at the disputed boundary of Rockhampton Regional Council.

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The localities of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview are situated to the north of Rockhampton, inside the Livingstone Shire, but the Electoral Commission of Queensland’s Change Commission is currently reviewing whether or not these places should go to the Rockhampton region.

The Rockhampton council has fought to gain these three localities back since the 2014 de-amalgamation of the Livingstone Shire, with 60 to 75 per cent of residents in the disputed territory voting in favour of staying with Rocky in 2014.

However, Livingstone Shire councillors are concerned the loss of these three localities could weaken the shire’s financial position and lead to a loss of rates, particularly after the Australian Defence Force acquired more of their land.

Livingstone’s manager of economy and places Sonia Barber told the ordinary meeting on May 18 that the council received $100,000 from the Works for Queensland program for entry signage and the standard, blue Transport and Main Roads signs would cost $5000 each to install.

Glenlee resident councillor Glenda Mather said the council should purchase six signs now instead of three because it would be cheaper down the track.

“The more you order, the cheaper they become,” Ms Mather said.

Mayor Andy Ireland said he understood it was only three signs discussed at previous meetings.

CEO Cale Dendle said the motions didn’t specify how many signs, but he would interpret it to be only the three signs.

Ms Barber said the entry sign for the northern Isaac border would have a rural picture, the Emu Park Road one would have a picture of Emu Park and the Yeppoon Road one of Yeppoon.

Since the signs would use funds from Work for Queensland, Ms Barber said they would need to be accompanied by additional signage acknowledging the funding body.

“If we were going to install more than three, I’m not saying that’s what we can’t do, but we can’t put them away for future use,” she said.

Ms Mather claimed the councillors that advocated for three signs were doing so because the Livingstone Shire may lose the three localities.

“Don’t they deserved to be owned?” Ms Mather asked.

“Don’t they deserve to be identified as part of Livingstone, or are we just leaving them off... to save ourselves some money and let them go to Rocky?

“And that’s the attitude I’m picking up.”

But a frustrated Mr Ireland hit back at Ms Mather’s comments.

“I think you’re being totally unfair to your colleagues around the table in making that comment, because that’s not the view of the table,” he said.

“I’m more than happy to entertain other suggestions, but I’m not happy for you to sit here and malign your colleagues.”

Ms Mather told Ms Ireland she previously said she did not think that’s what they intended.

“Why would you want to think three when you’ve got six locations?” Ms Mather asked.

Deputy mayor Adam Belot said the matter was supposed to come back to the table in this meeting to decide where the signs would go.

“If you disagree with the rationale, I humbly ask that you respectfully agree to disagree that the decision was made,” Mr Belot said.

Councillor Andrea Friend spoke in support of installing all six signs.

“We haven't lost the boundaries yet. It is sitting with the boundary commissioner,” she said.

“We need to let people know who we are, that we actually care enough about these areas to make a stand.”

Councillor Rhodes Watson said he thought the council should put them all in because it showed who they were.

Councillor Nigel Hutton suggested the council should vote on the proposal of six signs, with leftover money going to other Works for Queensland boundary signs.

More proposed town entry signs for the Livingstone Shire.

More proposed town entry signs for the Livingstone Shire.

The possibility of three designs for entry signage for The Caves, Byfield and Keppel Sands were also discussed, tentatively predicted to be $10,000 to $15,000 per sign.

“We’ve also applied for - put a business case forward for the 2021/22 financial years for up to $75k worth of funds for entryway... signs and that’s yet to be approved,” Ms Barber said.

Councillors Mather, Friend, Watson and Pat Eastwood voted in favour of installing six signs, including those on the Ramsay Creek border.

Councillors Ireland, Belot and Hutton voted against.

Rockhampton Regional Council did not wish to comment on the matter.

EARLIER STORY: Rocky council will still fight for boundary review

EARLIER STORY: It’s official - ‘we don’t want a boundary review’