CQ councillor labels LGAQ a ‘bunch of lefties’

The Banana Shire Council has debated whether or not to take part in a major climate resilience program.

Councillor Terri Boyce put forward a motion at the ordinary council meeting on May 24 that BSC should not participate in the Local Government Association of Queensland’s Queensland Climate Resilient Councils program.

The program aims to help give councils and their staff the capacity to deal with the effects of climate change, and includes 46 other councils including Central Highlands, Gladstone, Western Downs and Mackay.

“LGAQ are going to the state and federal governments saying ‘look, we’ve got two-thirds of Queensland in this group’, and that puts more pressure on them to do what they’re trying to do now,” Cr Boyce said.

She asked what the council would lose out on if it did not take part.

“I think the LGAQ are a bunch of lefties,” Cr Boyce later said.

“They went to Bush Councils and they come up with this stuff.”

CEO Tom Upton replied with, “I don’t disagree with you”.

Cr Boyce later claimed 90 per cent of their constituents wouldn’t want to be in this group.

“I suggest they don’t understand why we’re a part of it,” Cr Brooke Leo replied.

Cr Boyce later said it was a one-sided group.

However, Mr Upton urged the councillors to consider joining the meeting to be able to be at the negotiating table.

“If you step out of it, what you will do is, things will happen around you because this is not stopping,” Mr Upton said.

“We’ve seen it with the power station, there is changes happening as a result of the federal and state government’s response to climate change,” he said before the fire explosion.

“If we step out of it, you won’t have an opportunity to influence what the strategies are.”

He said better decisions would be made if there was a diversity of opinion brought to the table.

“The biggest risk is if policies were made for ‘one size fits all,” he said.

However, he said the council should be saying environmental footprints need to be reduced.

“There’s not a sane person in the country who would say they’re not against minimising pollution and minimising our environmental footprint,” he said.

“We shouldn’t be saying the world is ending, you know, that is nonsense and it’s a proven nonsense.

“I don’t know how much this group will influence the school curriculums but yes, I agree that you need to get the emotion out of the argument, and get back to the facts.

“Where it’s harming us, we need to have our hand up.”

Mr Upton also raised concerns about the planning regulations which made it almost impossible for new developments to go ahead in Theodore.

Director of council services Chris Welch explained Theodore’s flood patterns and how climate change would impact them.

He said the town usually flooded to the north and the inland impacts of climate change were mainly the duration, frequency and intensity of weather patterns.

“The state sign-off requires that we address their policy statement that we have recognised that we have mitigated for the effects of climate change,” he said.

“The way that they say climate change affects our futures varies from coastal to inland areas and they’ve got a fairly standard approach to coastal areas, where they’re anticipating that the seal level rise over the next 100 years will be 0.8m.”

Councillor Leo said it would be risky not to take part.

“I didn’t feel like being a part of this group meant we endorsed, or necessarily agreed with everything to do with climate change or policy,” she said.

“I know that you said being part of the group essentially gives them the power to lobby for more change or whatever, I didn’t see it like that.”

Mr Upton said the program was not about making policies for climate change.

Joining the group would be about representing the community’s viewpoints on the issues, Cr Leo said.

“If we get to opt out of this group, all you get to do is complain about it after these decisions are made,” she said.

Councillor John Ramsey said they should be a part of the group to actively oppose ‘this idea’.

“It’s in the schools, it’s been portrayed as if it’s incontrovertible. It’s ‘the thing’,” he said.

“Kids at this stage, they’re being lost to it because they’re not being given an option for the other side, unless they really stand up.”

He also accused other councils in the group of ‘feathering each other’s nest’.

“They’re using the high ground all the time and... once you say there’s no debate, that’s not science anymore,” Cr Ramsey said.

“Science is always debatable.

“If you’ve got a different opinion, I don’t have any problem with that. But what I do have a problem with is when they say there’s only one case, the one case is that climate change is incontrovertible, it’s not.”

Deputy mayor Colin Semple said his concern about not joining the group was if there would be funding available from it.

Only councillors Boyce and Judy Pender voted against being part of Queensland Climate Resilient Councils.

“The climate change movement assumes that all this is correct. It doesn’t mean that it’s 100 per cent right or 100 per cent wrong, what it means is that is their interpretation of it,” Mr Upton said.

Mayor Nev Ferrier asked the CEO to present any more controversial things like this to the council first.