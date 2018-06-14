CQ councils respond positively to the latest QLD budget

Member's of the Rockhampton Region Council team with Deputy CEO Ross Cheesman on the far right.

ROCKHAMPTON Region Council and Livingstone Shire Council have shared their thoughts on the latest State Government Budget.

RRC General Manager of Corporate Services and Deputy CEO Ross Cheesman said Tuesday's State Budget didn't throw up any surprises for Rockhampton with most of the major talking points already announced in the lead up.

"Funding for the Art Gallery, South Rockhampton Flood Levee and programs such as Works for Queensland are great news as is the investments in areas such as health,” Mr Cheesman said.

"What the State Budget also did was highlight the impact the waste levee will have on commercial businesses so we'll be closely monitoring that ahead of its implementation at the start of next year.

"The State Government has pledged to make advance payments to Councils to avoid the cost being borne by residents and we look forward to further detail on that.”

LSC Mayor Bill Ludwig was also supportive of the latest Queensland Budget describing it as "forward thinking” and a "step in the right direction” with its focus upon developing infrastructure in regional areas.

He was pleased to see the financial support for the revitalisation efforts on Great Keppel Island to boost the region's tourism infrastructure.

Cr Ludwig said the governments support for big CQ infrastructure funding projects like the Rockhampton Art Gallery and Rookwood Weir also had a positive flow on effects throughout the region by boosting employment and tourism.