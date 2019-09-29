CQ councils to put forward a unified voice

By Bill Ludwig.

Mayor, Livingstone Shire

In June this year the Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils (CQROC) flagged that it intended to stand up and collectively take a united position in relation to calling on both State and Federal Governments to make substantially greater levels of investment available to deliver key major enabling infrastructure for our region.

In November, CQROC will send its first delegation to Canberra to put forward a united vision for the major infrastructure our region needs to prosper and grow. That delegation will be comprised of representatives from Gladstone, Banana, Livingstone and Central Highlands Regional Councils.

The move is likely to be the first of many such visits to both Canberra and Brisbane over the next three years to ensure Central Queensland puts forward a powerful and unified collective voice that is heard in relation to the key big picture projects that will collectively grow our region.

The power of one collective voice is undeniable and the councils participating will also have the respective support of Regional Development Australia (RDA) and the Queensland Department of State Development, who have also combined their efforts to assist in the development and documentation of an integrated overarching strategy.

There is certainly no argument that, given the vast wealth our region currently generates for Federal and State coffers and the latent potential for that contribution to substantially increase, greater levels of enabling infrastructure investments are warranted.

With a proactive approach and strategies our region will continue to diversify and grow as a major industrial, agricultural, service and tourism powerhouse region in Australia.

This is a genuine example of putting into practice a process where local, State and Federal Governments can collectively work together to ensure our region is well positioned to realise our full potential.

It is also important to acknowledge the very positive support that CQROC has received from both our Federal and State representatives. Working collectively as a region makes their job easier when it comes to helping secure the funding needed to realise and deliver ‘big ticket’ infrastructure projects.

Major steps have also now advanced the previously flagged formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between CQROC and the Greater Whitsunday Council of Mayors representing Mackay, Isaacs and Whitsunday Regional Councils. This MOU, once ratified, will create an even more formidable and powerful lobby group to also put forward a united voice for the combined greater Central Queensland Region.

