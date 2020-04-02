Menu
CQ couple celebrates diamond anniversary

Contributed
2nd Apr 2020 1:00 AM

WHILE the nation’s coronavirus crisis means they cannot celebrate with crowds of loved ones, Keith and Valda (nee Huet) Shillington will reflect on their 60 happy years of marriage together.

Today they’ll celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

The loving couple was married on April 2, 1960 at St Paul’s Cathedral in Rockhampton.

Keith and Val Shillington are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were pronounced husband and wife at 8.30am, followed by a wedding breakfast at the Manchester Unity Centre on Denham St in Rockhampton. After a honeymoon in Sydney, the couple settled in Rockhampton where Mr Shillington worked as a signalman for QGR, and later for Walton’s.

They raised three children; Kellie, Clayton and Blair.

In 1978, Mr Shillington was transferred to Walton’s head office in Brisbane.

After a number of years, Mr Shillington bought a Black and White Taxi before he retired in 2001.

Later, they bought a four-wheel drive and a caravan and travelled around Australia (off and on) for 14 years.

They then decided to put their feet up, and enjoyed the arrival of one grandson, six granddaughters and one great granddaughter.

Plans are underway for a family lunch to celebrate.

